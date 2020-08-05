NCAA hands authority to decide on fall sports to each of its divisions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA has left the decision on whether or not to hold fall sports championships up to each division.

The college sports governing body said Wednesday that Divisions I, II and III as well as the Football Championship Subdivision to which Illinois State belongs must decide by Aug. 21 the fate of any postseason national championship tournaments.

“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement.

“A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”

Among the requirements, according to the NCAA, to hold fall championships include "postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel.

"These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition."