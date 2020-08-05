NCAA hands authority to decide on fall sports to each of its divisions

The NCAA has left the decision on whether or not to hold fall sports championships up to each division.
The college sports governing body said Wednesday that Divisions I, II and III as well as the Football Championship Subdivision to which Illinois State belongs must decide by Aug. 21 the fate of any postseason national championship tournaments.
“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement.
“A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”
Among the requirements, according to the NCAA, to hold fall championships include "postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel.
"These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition."
The NCAA said championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.
At least 50 percent of the eligible schools in a division must participate in that sport for a championship to be held.
While several FCS conferences have canceled their seasons thus far, more than 50 percent of programs within FCS have expressed a desire to play football in the coming season.
The Division III College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, of which Illinois Wesleyan is a member, postponed all fall sports in July, leaving open the possibility for spring competition in the effected sports.
The NCAA said Wednesday "if fall sports championships are postponed in any division, a decision to conduct that championship at a later date will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations."
This story will be updated
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
