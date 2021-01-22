No. 20-ranked Marquette defeats Illinois State volleyball

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Illinois State volleyball team could not hold leads in the second and third sets Friday and dropped its season opener to 20th-ranked Marquette, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.

The teams meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.

ISU led 15-9 in set two before the Golden Eagles rallied for a 22-22 tie and prevailed in the set.

One of three Kaity Weimerskirch service aces gave the Redbirds a 16-11 edge in the final set, but again Marquette (1-0) came storming back.

Kaylee Martin led ISU with 13 kills. Stef Jankiewicz contributed 26 assists and Kendal Meier 16 digs.

Marquette received 10 kills from Taylor Wolf and nine each by Hannah Vanden Berg and Hope Werch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.