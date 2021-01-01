Northern Iowa women's basketball topples Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A disastrous final minute and a half of the third quarter was too much for the Illinois State women’s basketball team to overcome Friday at McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa responded to the Redbirds surging in front by scoring the final nine points of the third quarter and did not trail in the final period while taking an 82-71 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.
"At the end of the day, they made the shots they needed to make and we need to find a way to be better and get the split tomorrow (Saturday)," Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said.
ISU, which had allowed no more than 55 points over its first three games, slipped to 3-1 overall in its first game since Dec. 17. UNI evened its season slate at 4-4.
The teams meet again Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Our first priority is helping our kids recover after today since they logged a lot of minutes," said Gillespie. "We’re also going to make some adjustments defensively that I think will help us."
Three Maya Wong free throws at the 2:43 mark of the third period gave ISU its first lead since the first quarter at 44-43. After a Karli Rucker basket for the Panthers, the Redbirds’ Terrion Moore nailed a jumper to put ISU back in front.
But UNI countered with a Rucker 3-pointer and the first four points of the game from reserve Sara McCullough.
With the Redbirds holding for the final shot of the quarter, Kam Finley stole the ball from Redbird JuJu Redmond. Finley launched a halfcourt heave that bounced hard off the backboard to Bre Gunnels, who put in a shot at the buzzer for a 54-46 Panthers’ advantage.
ISU crept as close as four three times in the final quarter, but a 9-2 surge by the Panthers capped by a Cynthia Wolf 3-pointer put the Redbirds away for good at 67-56.
Redmond paced the Redbirds with 21 points and eight rebounds but had seven of ISU’s 16 turnovers. A redshirt freshman, Wong was 8 of 8 at the free throw line and finished with 15 points. Moore chipped in 12.
Sophomore Mary Crompton, ISU’s leading scorer at 15.0 per game entering the contest, did not score and attempted just one shot in 27 minutes.
Gunnels led UNI with 18 points and nine rebounds. Rucker added 15, Megan Maahs 12 and Finley 10. The Panthers outrebounded the Redbirds, 37-25.
ISU held an early 7-4 lead but was outscored 16-6 the remainder of the first quarter.
The Panthers enjoyed a 28-17 margin at the 5:45 mark of the second quarter after two Finley free throws.
The Redbirds pulled within 30-27 on a Lexy Koudelka layup and a pair of Redmond free throws and trailed 31-27 entering halftime.
Redmond was the lone first half scorer in double figures with 12. Crompton was held without a shot over 17 first-half minutes, and DeAnna Wilson played just three minutes after picking up two fouls.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt