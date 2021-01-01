Northern Iowa women's basketball topples Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A disastrous final minute and a half of the third quarter was too much for the Illinois State women’s basketball team to overcome Friday at McLeod Center.

Northern Iowa responded to the Redbirds surging in front by scoring the final nine points of the third quarter and did not trail in the final period while taking an 82-71 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

"At the end of the day, they made the shots they needed to make and we need to find a way to be better and get the split tomorrow (Saturday)," Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said.

ISU, which had allowed no more than 55 points over its first three games, slipped to 3-1 overall in its first game since Dec. 17. UNI evened its season slate at 4-4.

The teams meet again Saturday at 2 p.m.