Opportunities open up in Illinois State's frontcourt without Keith Fisher III

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team has begun to move on without Keith Fisher III.
The Redbirds' senior forward, an all-Missouri Valley Conference preseason third-team pick and the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder, announced last Friday he has opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns for his family.
That has left a frontline without much Division I experience heading into the season opener Nov. 25 at a scheduled multi-team event, the Golden Window Classic, in Lincoln, Neb.
"You're a team and when someone makes a decision not to be part of that team it can be hard," said Muller on Wednesday. "Even though they (the ISU players) understood the decision, in many ways it's still a difficult thing to take. We talked about it and made it clear when things like this happen you move on. Since then, honestly, they've been great."
Abdou Ndiaye, a 6-9 redshirt sophomore, started nine games last season and averaged 1.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Ndiaye could be the most Division I experienced frontcourt player ISU takes to Nebraska.
Muller said ISU submitted to the NCAA on Tuesday an immediate eligibility waiver for 6-8 junior forward Sy Chatman, who spent the last two seasons at UMass. Chatman played 35 games with six starts at UMass, while averaging 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds last season.
"Sy is a kid who has a ton of talent," said Muller. "He's still trying to get consistent and understand the effort level and focus you have to have to be a really good player at this level, and on top of that the things I expect which is another level of discipline and toughness. But he's getting better at those things.
"He's really improved since he got here. He has a ways to go before he's a guy I can really count on game day. He knows that. We've talked about it. But if he continues to get better and embrace the self discipline and habits we're trying to help him with, then he's a guy who can definitely help us."
Muller said ISU has no idea when the NCAA will rule on the waiver or if it will be successful.
One player who is being counted on by Muller is 6-10, 235-pound Dusan Mahorcic, a transfer from Moberly (Mo.) Community College.
"I would say at this point Dusan, as far as from a leadership standpoint, has stepped up," said Muller. "Even before Keith made the decision, Dusan was an everyday guy with energy who competes really hard. He's still learning so many new things with the late start in the summer and all the quarantines."
Another junior college transfer, 6-10 Alex Kotov of Russia, also will be in the rotation upfront. Fisher's absence could help Harouna Sissoko, a 6-7 redshirt freshman.
Sissoko, who practiced with ISU last season, underwent sports hernia surgery in April.
"He really missed the whole summer," said Muller. "He's not 100% still, but he's so much closer than he's ever been. He's getting his explosiveness and athleticism back."
Support Local Journalism
Freshman Alston Andrews also is the mix. The 6-9, 230-pound Andrews, who just turned 18 in September, might have been considered for a redshirt until the NCAA decided to give everyone an extra year of eligibility because of the uncertainties of this season brought on by the pandemic.
"He's going to get in. Absolutely," said Muller. "I don't know how much or when, but he's further along than we thought when he got here. He's physical and he's big. He's strong and good around the rim. The lack of practices and breaks have just hurt any kind of progression."
Muller also said 6-6, 175-pound freshman Emon Washington could play the 4 spot (power forward) if the Redbirds decide to use a smaller lineup.
Sophomore guard DJ Horne hasn't practiced in the last week because of an injury near his rib cage, according to Muller. The ISU coach said Horne may miss more practice time this week but expects him to be ready for the season opener barring a setback.
Schedule update: The Redbirds' nonconference schedule still has not been finalized. ISU is not alone in that regard.
"Myself and every other head coach I speak to are just absolutely sick of scheduling, but also ready to get our teams prepared for who we're going to play. Not knowing your schedules is not an easy thing," said Muller. "I'm very hopeful in the next couple days we get some things solidified since we're supposed to tip it up in two weeks."
The Golden Window Classic announced its eight-team field earlier this week, but didn't announce game times or opponents.
"I would say the Nebraska games are still up in the air," said Muller.
Muller on Marshall: Stadium and CBS Sports are reporting Wichita State and head coach Gregg Marshall will part ways by the end of this week. Wichita State has been investigating allegations of physical and verbal abuse of players and staff members by Marshall.
It's well known that Muller and Marshall didn't get along when Wichita State was part of the MVC before leaving in 2017 for the American Athletic Association.
Muller came to ISU in 2012 and immediately hired Dana Ford, then a Wichita State assistant coach, as the Redbirds' associate head coach.
"If those things are true, and if the stories I've heard over the years I have no doubt they are, they have no place in our game at all," said Muller about the allegations against Marshall.
"You can have intensity and high expectations and standards, but there's a line you shouldn't cross. The coach over there is a heck of a basketball coach. I will always say that. But the way I was treated by him — and people I know very well were treated by him — you just lose respect for people at certain times no matter how successful you are."
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!