Opportunities open up in Illinois State's frontcourt without Keith Fisher III

"Sy is a kid who has a ton of talent," said Muller. "He's still trying to get consistent and understand the effort level and focus you have to have to be a really good player at this level, and on top of that the things I expect which is another level of discipline and toughness. But he's getting better at those things.

"He's really improved since he got here. He has a ways to go before he's a guy I can really count on game day. He knows that. We've talked about it. But if he continues to get better and embrace the self discipline and habits we're trying to help him with, then he's a guy who can definitely help us."

Muller said ISU has no idea when the NCAA will rule on the waiver or if it will be successful.