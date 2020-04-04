'Project 7' still inspiring acts of kindness five years after plane accident claimed seven men

BLOOMINGTON — Joan Stralow and the others who lost their husbands in a plane accident in 2015 have remembered them on April 7 in a special way the last four years.
"Project 7" was formed in an effort to honor the men's legacy and encourage Twin City residents to be kind to each other by completing acts of kindness for others. The families asked everyone to remember their loved ones by doing seven random acts of kindness on April 7.
"It was our way of honoring the legacies of our seven guys and promoting acts of kindness," said Joan Stralow.
Tuesday will mark the fifth anniversary of the crash that claimed Terry Stralow, Torrey Ward, Aaron Leetch, Tom Hileman, Scott Bittner, Andy Butler and Jason Jones as they were returning from the NCAA Basketball Tournament's championship game in Indianapolis.
Basketball tied the group together. Ward was Illinois State's associate head coach while Leetch served as the Redbirds' deputy athletics director. The other five were huge ISU supporters.
The COVID-19 global pandemic and resulting stay-in-shelter order may make "Project 7" a little more difficult to achieve this year. Yet Joan Stralow believes plenty of goodness is happening throughout the country and world for the last couple weeks, and they'll try to add some more on Tuesday.
"Now, at this time, there is a lot of kindness going on and compassionate people," she said. "People are doing that now and I see so much of that on the news, Facebook, all social media things. It's awesome."
Although three of the women have moved away from Bloomington-Normal, Stralow said the "Project 7" group still keeps in contact. They had a Zoom meeting last week to talk and find out how everyone is doing.
Johnene Beisel was Ward's fiancée. She gave birth to the couple's daughter, Audrey Ward, less than a month after the accident. They are now living in Florida.
"With everything else going on it has been so crazy, as you know. I always try to do my acts of kindness," said Beisel. "I try to do that on a daily basis, but especially on the seventh. I think it's really important to honor all those men."
Beisel and Audrey also do a balloon release that day with Torrey Ward's favorite colors, green and gold (for his alma mater, Alabama-Birmingham) and red, black and white (for ISU).
The chance to see the other wives on the video conference this week was special to Beisel.
"We're bonded forever," she said. "We all have a really strong relationship and continuously lift one another up through this, and we're always there to lean on one another. It's a good feeling to have each other."
While stay-at-home orders will make it a little more difficult this year to accomplish the seven acts of kindness, Stralow said it can still be done.
Some of the things she has thought about are paying for someone's coffee at a drive-through facility, leaving flowers on someone's porch or writing letters.
"When we decided to do it, that was a time period when we all were in kind of a fog," she said. "We had one of two choices — we could hide in a cocoon or put ourselves out there and help us get through the day.
"I would really say it was very personal for the seven of us wives that we get out there and do something to help us get through that day. We continue to do that, for now the fifth year. It won't be as easy for us to do the types of things we did, but I'm sure we'll find a way."
