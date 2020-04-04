'Project 7' still inspiring acts of kindness five years after plane accident claimed seven men

"We're bonded forever," she said. "We all have a really strong relationship and continuously lift one another up through this, and we're always there to lean on one another. It's a good feeling to have each other."

While stay-at-home orders will make it a little more difficult this year to accomplish the seven acts of kindness, Stralow said it can still be done.

Some of the things she has thought about are paying for someone's coffee at a drive-through facility, leaving flowers on someone's porch or writing letters.

"When we decided to do it, that was a time period when we all were in kind of a fog," she said. "We had one of two choices — we could hide in a cocoon or put ourselves out there and help us get through the day.

"I would really say it was very personal for the seven of us wives that we get out there and do something to help us get through that day. We continue to do that, for now the fifth year. It won't be as easy for us to do the types of things we did, but I'm sure we'll find a way."

