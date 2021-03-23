Reinhardt: Like it or not, the decision to cancel the Illinois State football season belonged to Brock Spack

The fact Brock Spack has chosen NOT to play football games should tell us all we need to know about Illinois State opting out of the remainder of its spring schedule.
The Redbird coach lives and breathes football over a career that spans more than 40 years as a player and coach. The electricity of a Saturday afternoon on the gridiron lights him up, stirs his passion, and drives him to the Kaufman Football Building every morning.
ISU’s Sunday evening announcement that the Redbirds would not play the final four games of the delayed and modified season did not spring from a hasty decision.
Spack had been contemplating pulling the plug for weeks. The more he pondered the benefits and weighed the possible consequences of inaction, the more he arrived at the conclusion it had to be done.
"It's the logical and only choice, unfortunately," he said.
The foot injury on March 6 to standout defensive lineman Jason Lewan hit hard. Lewan will miss the entire 2021 fall season as well.
When fellow lineman Jude Okolo went down on the same play against Northern Iowa, and shortly thereafter freshman D'Marco Cross also was shelved with another injury, the already thin defensive front was stretched to a breaking point.
As he should, Spack shouldered the responsibility of halting the season.
“I’m sure it’s out there on social media. That’s the world we live in,” said the 12th-year ISU coach. “That’s OK. I’m willing to take the criticism because it’s the right decision. It’s easy to be tough with somebody else’s body.”
Spack isn’t pretending his team was in lockstep agreement. Football players want to play football. They will worry about long-term repercussions down the road.
Yet it’s Spack's job to maintain that as part of his thought process. He labeled that quandary “gut wrenching.”
Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill was anything but supportive of ISU’s decision.
“Look, we’ve all got injuries. Getting into the middle of the season and them basically just quitting the season, I didn’t see that coming,” Hill told SIU play by play man Mike Reis in an interview shared on social media.
“I don’t know if teams can do this in the fall, too, if they’re just having a bad season. Or if they get really decimated with injuries are they going to opt out of a few games or what? I’m disappointed we won’t get to play them.”
Don’t make the mistake Hill did and equate this unprecedented spring season with a typical fall campaign.
Even when ISU played a 15-game season in 2014 that culminated with an FCS national championship game appearance in January of 2015, Spack knew his players would not be asked to suit up for their next game for nearly eight months.
Had the Redbirds not made the playoffs that season, they would have had more than nine months away from game intensity.
A MVFC team that does not qualify for the slimmed down playoffs this spring will return to action in less than five months. The FCS national finalists will be back on the field in three and a half months and facing an 11-game regular season.
A fellow media member who covers a team ISU will not be playing stated the Redbirds “struggled with Western Illinois” in last week’s 26-18 win.
Simply looking at the score might suggest that, but ISU led 23-3 after three quarters and its inability to give key defensive players a breather contributed to the Leathernecks scoring 15 fourth-quarter points.
A blizzard of seven turnovers couldn't prevent ISU from being less than 20 yards from the tying touchdown late in the opener against South Dakota. And the Redbirds were hardly overwhelmed in tough road games at Northern Iowa and North Dakota State.
This was not a team in free fall pulling the rip cord.
And those who insist Spack is “protecting his record” during a down year are off base.
If all Spack cared about was his record, the Redbirds would be in Brookings, S.D., facing South Dakota State on Saturday. At 85-53, Spack is one win shy of the school’s all-time standard for wins and two away from owning the mark by himself.
Now, that will have to wait until fall.
While Spack received plenty of support on social media, several others — including some former players — chose to throw rocks from afar.
“Those players, they are not here doing this right now,” said the ISU coach. “This is unfair to these kids right now. This is not about winning and losing, it’s about respect for these players playing right now at Illinois State.
"The best thing is to protect them from further injury. No, I don’t care what everybody else thinks. If we’re the only one, we’re the only one.”
Ultimately, it was Spack’s call (with support from ISU administration) and he believes he made the difficult but correct one.
You may disagree with that decision. But no one is better positioned to make it, and Spack has earned the right to do so.
