Reinhardt: Like it or not, the decision to cancel the Illinois State football season belonged to Brock Spack

This was not a team in free fall pulling the rip cord.

And those who insist Spack is “protecting his record” during a down year are off base.

If all Spack cared about was his record, the Redbirds would be in Brookings, S.D., facing South Dakota State on Saturday. At 85-53, Spack is one win shy of the school’s all-time standard for wins and two away from owning the mark by himself.

Now, that will have to wait until fall.

While Spack received plenty of support on social media, several others — including some former players — chose to throw rocks from afar.

“Those players, they are not here doing this right now,” said the ISU coach. “This is unfair to these kids right now. This is not about winning and losing, it’s about respect for these players playing right now at Illinois State.

"The best thing is to protect them from further injury. No, I don’t care what everybody else thinks. If we’re the only one, we’re the only one.”

Ultimately, it was Spack’s call (with support from ISU administration) and he believes he made the difficult but correct one.