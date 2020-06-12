Reinhardt top games No. 2: Redbirds, Bison tangle in classic FCS title game

ISU quarterback Tre Roberson sprinted 58 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:38 remaining for a 27-23 edge that was the No. 7 Redbirds' first lead since 7-0.

The No. 2-ranked Bison (15-1) took over at their own 22 and used a 32-yard pass from Wentz to RJ Urzendowski to quickly advance to the Redbird 38.

After two incomplete passes, NDSU picked up an ISU safety blitz off the edge and Wentz lofted a 33-yard strike to Urzendowski to the Redbird 5.

"Quite frankly, it was a terrible throw," said Wentz. "RJ made a heckuva play. The kid is something special."

Wentz took a keeper left and stretched into the end zone on the next snap with 37 seconds remaining. Collin Keoshian blocked the extra point, giving ISU a chance to win with a field goal.

ISU moved out to its own 44-yard line before NDSU linebacker Esley Thorton intercepted a Roberson pass over the middle. The Bison ran off the final eight seconds and erupted in celebration once again.

"Our guys had great resolve, and it was a great team we were able to beat," NDSU coach Chris Klieman said. "It was a game of making plays, and we were fortunate to make one more play. There's no question the best two teams in FCS were playing today."