Reinhardt top games No. 4: Illinois State baseball upends powerhouse Louisville

The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 Brent Headrick strikeouts in a tense win over Indiana.
That earned the Redbirds a dugout opposite No. 11-ranked Louisville. The Cardinals had a boisterous crowd in the stands and 2020 first-round draft choice Reid Detmers on the mound.
ISU outlasted Louisville behind a virtuoso performance from starting pitcher Matt Walker and a critical pinch hit from Jeremy Gaines.
The 4-2 Redbird victory on June 1, 2019 ranks as my No. 4 favorite game to cover during my Pantagraph career.
This is the way I saw the proceedings from Louisville, Ky., that day:
Matt Walker was all thumbs late in Saturday's NCAA Tournament game at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Those thumbs were constantly pointing up as he returned to the Illinois State dugout. ISU coach Steve Holm interpreted those gestures as signs of prosperity, and Walker proved him right.
"I made sure I initiated the conversation after every inning with a little thumbs up, letting him know I was good," Walker said.
The Redbird junior left-hander was much better than merely good, shutting down national power Louisville with a six-hit complete game as ISU stunned the No. 7 national seed with a 4-2 victory before a largely disappointed Louisville Regional crowd of 2,843.
Steve Holm opening statement after ISU defeats Louisville pic.twitter.com/CBDKkt9Mgj— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) June 1, 2019
"Thumbs ups are pretty good," said Holm. "If I would have tried to take him out, he probably would have hit me in the head. So I just went with it."
The No. 3 regional seed, ISU (36-24) has defeated nationally ranked teams in two straight games and is one win from the championship of the double elimination tournament.
Top seed Louisville (44-16) and No. 2 Indiana (37-22) square off at 11 a.m (CDT) Sunday with the winner opposing ISU at 5 p.m. If the Redbirds lose that contest, a second championship game would begin at noon Monday.
"Obviously, congratulations to Illinois State. They deserved to win," said Cardinals coach Dan McDonnell. "Their guy pitched his tail off, and they made a few more things happen. The good thing is the season's not over. We've still got light."
Walker followed the gem tossed by teammate Brent Headrick to defeat Indiana on Friday with one of his own. Walker struck out seven and walked two, securing the final out on his 127th pitch.
"It (complete game) was crazy, something I never really expected," Walker said. "It was just fastball and slider and being able to throw strikes. As long as I throw strikes, I feel like I can get anybody out. I let adrenaline and the momentum we had get me through the game."
First pitch is a strike from Matt Walker. pic.twitter.com/uJug2meI4E— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) June 1, 2019
After five shutout innings from Walker, Louisville seized the momentum in the sixth.
The Cardinals strung together three singles and a walk, but were limited to two runs and a 2-1 edge when first baseman Jack Butler snared a scorching Alex Binelas line drive and stepped on the bag for an inning-ending double play.
ISU did not trail for long. John Rave was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a Derek Parola sacrifice bunt and continued to third on a Jordan Libman single to center. Joe Aeilts rapped a hard grounder to second base but avoided the double play by outracing the relay throw as Rave scored.
Pinch hitting for Gunner Peterson, who had struck out twice against Louisville starter Reid Detmers, Jeremy Gaines stroked a double down the left-field line to knock in Aeilts and Joe Butler for a 4-2 Redbird advantage.
"I was peeking," Gaines said. "It was going down the line and I'm thinking 'just get down, please get down.' It got down and adrenaline took over from there."
Redbird relievers Colton Johnson and Jacob Gilmore began loosening in the eighth. Walker issued a one-out, eighth-inning walk to Lucas Dunn, but another liner Jack Butler turned into a double play followed off the bat of Jake Snider.
McDonnell said the Cardinals had difficulty deciphering what Walker was throwing.
"Our charter had trouble. What is that 84 mph ball, a slider or cutter? Guys came back to the dugout saying different things," said McDonnell. "He forced us to hit it, and we didn't do enough of it."
Walker nailed down the final three outs on three ground balls.
"It was a huge win obviously for us," said Aeilts, whose fourth-inning double to left was ISU's first hit and drove home Libman with the game's first run. "But we're ready to show up and play again tomorrow."
Detmers, Louisville's ace who graduated from Chatham Glenwood High School and brought a devastating breaking ball with him, set the Louisville school record for strikeouts in a season on the third of his 11 whiffs. The sophomore left-hander has 155 strikeouts on the year.
"I missed spots a couple pitches," Detmers said, "and they capitalized on it."
ISU totaled just three hits after an NCAA Tournament school-record output of 18 against Indiana.
