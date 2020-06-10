Reinhardt top games No. 4: Illinois State baseball upends powerhouse Louisville

"Thumbs ups are pretty good," said Holm. "If I would have tried to take him out, he probably would have hit me in the head. So I just went with it."

The No. 3 regional seed, ISU (36-24) has defeated nationally ranked teams in two straight games and is one win from the championship of the double elimination tournament.

Top seed Louisville (44-16) and No. 2 Indiana (37-22) square off at 11 a.m (CDT) Sunday with the winner opposing ISU at 5 p.m. If the Redbirds lose that contest, a second championship game would begin at noon Monday.

"Obviously, congratulations to Illinois State. They deserved to win," said Cardinals coach Dan McDonnell. "Their guy pitched his tail off, and they made a few more things happen. The good thing is the season's not over. We've still got light."

Walker followed the gem tossed by teammate Brent Headrick to defeat Indiana on Friday with one of his own. Walker struck out seven and walked two, securing the final out on his 127th pitch.

"It (complete game) was crazy, something I never really expected," Walker said. "It was just fastball and slider and being able to throw strikes. As long as I throw strikes, I feel like I can get anybody out. I let adrenaline and the momentum we had get me through the game."