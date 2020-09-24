Securing nonconference games proving difficult for Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL — The COVID-19 pandemic has stolen a late November game with national powerhouse Stanford from the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
And although the NCAA has approved a Nov. 25 start to the season, ISU coach Kristen Gillespie called trying to restructure a nonconference schedule that was stripped of six games “an absolute fiasco.”
“We were supposed to go out to California over Thanksgiving and play Stanford and San Diego,” Gillespie said. “It would have been a really good RPI tournament for us. But we’re not going to fly commercially.”
Gillespie is hoping to schedule six nonconference games before the Dec. 31 opening of the 18-game Missouri Valley Conference slate.
“I’ve got four games. I’m trying to find two more. It’s not easy,” said Gillespie. “Everyone needs regional games, and no one is willing to get on a plane. Our staff is working really hard seeing what’s out there."
Three of ISU’s four games will be on the road to return home contests from last season with Northern Illinois, Edwardsville and Western Illinois. The NIU game will open the season on Nov. 25 in DeKalb.
The only ISU nonconference home game secured so far is a Dec. 19 matchup with Saint Louis.
While the official start of preseason practice is Oct. 14, ISU is allowed 12 hours of contact with players per week. Gillespie is using that time with 7½ hours on the court and 4½ in conditioning.
“What we usually do in June and July as far as building the foundation on both ends of the floor, we’re doing that right now,” said the ISU coach. “I love our team. The kids are working so hard.”
Gillespie has been pleased to see seniors JuJu Redmond and Paige Saylor assuming leadership roles.
“Paige and JuJu are playing with a tremendous sense of urgency,” Gillespie said. “You usually see that come in January or February with seniors. The way the season ended and the uncertainty surrounding the (upcoming) season, it already has that feel to it. We’re trying to get our team to that level much earlier, which I really like.”
Redmond was the MVC’s Newcomer of the Year last season as a complement to all-conference seniors TeTe Maggett and Lexi Wallen.
“I made it my responsibility to be accountable for my own actions and also be a great leader,” said Redmond. “Each team has a different dynamic, and I feel the team we have now brings something different than last year’s team.
“We have a little more athleticism. We’re young, but I feel like they (the newcomers) will be able to step up and do things the veteran players can do. They can hold their own.”
The Redbirds had guards Terrion Moore and Maya Wong sit out last season. Junior college transfer DeAnna Wilson is expected to contribute inside, and there are high hopes for freshmen Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Fantasia Baines and Kate Bullman.
“I like our versatility,” Gillespie said. “We’re much longer and bigger. We’re going to do some different things defensively, but we haven’t gotten there yet.”
