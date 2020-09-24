Securing nonconference games proving difficult for Illinois State women's basketball

The only ISU nonconference home game secured so far is a Dec. 19 matchup with Saint Louis.

While the official start of preseason practice is Oct. 14, ISU is allowed 12 hours of contact with players per week. Gillespie is using that time with 7½ hours on the court and 4½ in conditioning.

“What we usually do in June and July as far as building the foundation on both ends of the floor, we’re doing that right now,” said the ISU coach. “I love our team. The kids are working so hard.”

Gillespie has been pleased to see seniors JuJu Redmond and Paige Saylor assuming leadership roles.

“Paige and JuJu are playing with a tremendous sense of urgency,” Gillespie said. “You usually see that come in January or February with seniors. The way the season ended and the uncertainty surrounding the (upcoming) season, it already has that feel to it. We’re trying to get our team to that level much earlier, which I really like.”

Redmond was the MVC’s Newcomer of the Year last season as a complement to all-conference seniors TeTe Maggett and Lexi Wallen.