Softball season not over yet for Illinois State's Mack Leonard

NORMAL — In Mack Leonard's last softball game on March 7, the Illinois State sophomore charged out of the batter's box on a hit to left. She proceeded to dive into second base going for a double.
Uh, that's not exactly what a pitcher wants to do.
"Now I know not to dive without some protection on my hands," she said after breaking her right thumb. "But when I'm hitting, I'm a hitter."
Leonard, a former Normal Community High School standout, was enjoying a breakout sophomore season for the Redbirds. She was hitting .443, with 18 of her 31 hits going for extra bases that included six home runs, in 20 games. Leonard also was becoming more efficient in the circle, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.70 earned run average.
Although Leonard could still have hit with a splint on her thumb, about a week after her injury the season was finished for everyone. The COVID-19 global pandemic struck this country with a flourish and the NCAA shut down spring sports.
Luckily for Leonard, her softball career will be restarting shortly.
Leonard will be playing for the Myakka City River Mocs in the Florida Gulf Coast League. She will be leaving Friday for Florida and, after a week of mini-camp, begins a five-week 25-game schedule starting June 20.
ISU teammate Alyssa Wiebel told Leonard about the FGCL, which also has a baseball league, in November.
"At first I wasn't too interested because I thought it was in Florida and I'll play somewhere in Illinois," she said. "Then I started really looking at it and thought it would be a really good idea for me to get outside of my comfort zone.
"I have a stepbrother down there who I can see. I thought it was a really good opportunity for me to meet new people and really enjoy being on my own for once and experimenting a little bit and see where it takes me."
When the coronavirus struck, Leonard wasn't sure the FGCL was still going to play. But the season was pushed back only two weeks, much to Leonard's delight.
"I think it's an awesome opportunity for her," said ISU head coach Melinda Fischer. "I think she's going to learn a lot about herself and a lot about what it's like to be on a team with people she doesn't know a whole lot about, which I always think is a great learning experience."
After a stellar four-year career for NCHS, Leonard hit .300 for the Redbirds in 50 at-bats in an injury-plagued freshman season last spring. She struggled in the circle with a 1-2 record and 7.35 ERA in 18 appearance.
Leonard was supposed to play for the Bloomington Lady Hearts last summer. However, she elected to rehab a stress fracture in her right forearm along with a stress fracture in her face after getting hit by a pitch against Bradley.
Leonard was a more confident player this spring as ISU went 12-11.
"In my head a switch flipped. I just became really determined and motivated after my freshman season being disappointed in myself," she said. "I really turned it around. I rehabbed everything I needed to and more."
Leonard said he started running and lifting weights more along with conditioning workouts.
"My coaches and teammates are a big reason why that happened, and overall knowing I could have done a lot better my freshman season kind of kicked me into gear," she said. "I was proud of myself how I did this year. As long as I keep moving along on that path I'll be happy."
Fischer, in her 35th season as ISU's coach, said it had been a while since she saw "a kid that hot right out of the chute."
"She was doing a great job for us in the lead-off spot," said Fischer. "Her pitching was really starting to come around. She was starting to get more innings and more confidence and more ability to get out there which was a necessity after having not being able to do that her freshman year."
Leonard credited Redbird junior pitcher Morgan Day and volunteer pitching coach Margie Wright, the former ISU head coach who later led Fresno State to an NCAA title, with helping her regroup in the circle.
"She was a great addition to the team and coaching staff. I will praise her forever in how much she's helped me," said Leonard of Wright. "Just having Morgan as captain and an older teammate helped me a lot. She has a good head on her shoulders. We always talk about pitching and what could we have done in this situation as opposed to this pitch. I could bounce pitching topics off of her."
The NCAA has given spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility with this season being cut short.
Leonard, who has a 3.91 GPA as an exercise science major, didn't have to think twice. She'll be at ISU the next three years.
"I was extremely excited because I have no plan on what I want to do after college," said Leonard. "So if I can have another year of school to decide and figure out what I want to do after college and after softball, I think that would be really beneficial for me."
Playing in the FGCL should be beneficial, too. The River Mocs have players from Washington, Brigham Young, Central Florida and South Florida. Joining Leonard will be another Missouri Valley Conference player, Southern Illinois outfielder Jenny Jansen. Leonard and Jansen (.409), who were 1-2 among MVC hitters this season in average, will be roommates.
"I was told I'll pitch and play first. They said I would be 3 or 4 in the (batting) lineup," said Leonard. "I'm looking forward to getting a lot more experience at first and just being able to pitch to some live batters again and just getting used to the heat down there."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
