Softball season not over yet for Illinois State's Mack Leonard

Leonard was supposed to play for the Bloomington Lady Hearts last summer. However, she elected to rehab a stress fracture in her right forearm along with a stress fracture in her face after getting hit by a pitch against Bradley.

Leonard was a more confident player this spring as ISU went 12-11.

"In my head a switch flipped. I just became really determined and motivated after my freshman season being disappointed in myself," she said. "I really turned it around. I rehabbed everything I needed to and more."

Leonard said he started running and lifting weights more along with conditioning workouts.

"My coaches and teammates are a big reason why that happened, and overall knowing I could have done a lot better my freshman season kind of kicked me into gear," she said. "I was proud of myself how I did this year. As long as I keep moving along on that path I'll be happy."

Fischer, in her 35th season as ISU's coach, said it had been a while since she saw "a kid that hot right out of the chute."