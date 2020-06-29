Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, Illinois State University official says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State director of athletics Larry Lyons said Monday one Redbird football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation in off-campus housing.

“We did 160 tests in three groups, 101 student-athletes and 59 coaches and support staff,” Lyons said. “We had one positive. It was an asymptomatic student-athlete, and that individual is isolated off campus.”

Lyons confirmed the positive test came from a member of the football team who was “not living with any other student-athletes. He will isolate at home like a regular person.”

Members of ISU’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, swimming and cross country teams were allowed back on campus in a phased return beginning in mid June.

Athletes were given a COVID-19 test and quarantined until results came back before they were allowed to participate in on-campus workouts.