Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, Illinois State University official says
080319-blm-spt-1spacklyons

Illinois State Athletic Director Larry Lyons, left, talks with football coach Brock Spack during the first day of practice Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Hancock Stadium.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Illinois State director of athletics Larry Lyons said Monday one Redbird football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation in off-campus housing.

“We did 160 tests in three groups, 101 student-athletes and 59 coaches and support staff,” Lyons said. “We had one positive. It was an asymptomatic student-athlete, and that individual is isolated off campus.”

Lyons confirmed the positive test came from a member of the football team who was “not living with any other student-athletes. He will isolate at home like a regular person.”

Members of ISU’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, swimming and cross country teams were allowed back on campus in a phased return beginning in mid June.

Athletes were given a COVID-19 test and quarantined until results came back before they were allowed to participate in on-campus workouts.

“I think we put a good process in place,” Lyons said. “The social distancing we’re seeing during workouts has been what we’ve asked for. I’m pleased with how it’s gone. The kids are getting good workouts during this voluntary period.”

The next phase for Redbird athletes will come in mid July when incoming freshmen and transfer athletes will return to campus.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

