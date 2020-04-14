Summer basketball workouts for Illinois State, other Division I schools could be in jeopardy

ISU and other schools might not have to make the decision on whether summer workouts can be held. Lyons said that could come from individual states or the NCAA, much like when in-person recruiting and campus visits were put on hold until April 15 and then extended to May 31.

"Hopefully the NCAA can look at that and provide some guidance similar to how they controlled the recruiting here at the end of the spring," said Lyons. "They need to put a start date together when things can happen. I'm sure they're struggling like we are. I think those discussions are taking place at the national office."

One-time waiver transfer: Another discussion taking place at the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a year in football, basketball and ice hockey.

ESPN reported last week that the NCAA Division I Council, made up of administrators from schools and conferences across the country, is "expected to discuss a one-time transfer waiver on April 24 and then vote on May 20."

If passed, it could begin immediately for the 2020-21 season.

Muller is against the one-time waiver, saying "if it happens it could be one of the worst rules the NCAA puts in for academic purposes and competitive purposes."