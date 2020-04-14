Summer basketball workouts for Illinois State, other Division I schools could be in jeopardy

NORMAL — Before 2012, college basketball coaches weren't allowed to be on the court with their players in the summer.
Things might be going back in that direction because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Illinois State men's head coach Dan Muller and athletics director Larry Lyons said Tuesday they aren't sure if summer workouts will be allowed, either by the NCAA or individual schools.
ISU president Larry Dietz announced last week that online classes will continue through the summer session.
"We're having those conversations right now," said Lyons. "Part of it is we have no control over when we will be allowed to bring them (the student-athletes) back. With all those balls in the air, I don't have a definitive answer."
Muller will have seven new players on his roster for the 2020-21 season. Summer is a time for everyone to get used to each other so when practice officially begins in the fall there's not as much of a learning curve, especially for the newcomers.
Instead, things could be similar to when Muller was a Redbird player in the 1990s and official practice with the coaches didn't begin until the middle of October. Official practice now can start six weeks before the season opener, usually in late September.
"It would have a dramatic impact on the beginning of the season (without summer workouts)," said Muller. "On paper or theoretically, it benefits teams with a lot of returners and with a lot of experience."
Coaches can be on the court with the players for four hours per week in the summer for eight weeks. Yet the instruction part wouldn't be the most crucial thing missed if players can't have summer access to university facilities, according to Muller.
"The biggest impact, in many ways, will still be in the weight room," he said. "Summer is when you have a chance to transform your body. It's hard to put on weight and have lots of gains in the weight room once you start the season."
Lyons held a Zoom meeting with all his coaches Tuesday. He said the biggest question from everyone would be how to handle the summer. Part of that also is a financial question with summer school costs coming out of the financial aid budget.
ISU and other schools might not have to make the decision on whether summer workouts can be held. Lyons said that could come from individual states or the NCAA, much like when in-person recruiting and campus visits were put on hold until April 15 and then extended to May 31.
"Hopefully the NCAA can look at that and provide some guidance similar to how they controlled the recruiting here at the end of the spring," said Lyons. "They need to put a start date together when things can happen. I'm sure they're struggling like we are. I think those discussions are taking place at the national office."
One-time waiver transfer: Another discussion taking place at the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a year in football, basketball and ice hockey.
ESPN reported last week that the NCAA Division I Council, made up of administrators from schools and conferences across the country, is "expected to discuss a one-time transfer waiver on April 24 and then vote on May 20."
If passed, it could begin immediately for the 2020-21 season.
Muller is against the one-time waiver, saying "if it happens it could be one of the worst rules the NCAA puts in for academic purposes and competitive purposes."
"It would have a dramatic negative impact academically on kids," he said. "First-year transfer kids many times struggle to succeed just because of the transition. To sit out a year is a great thing for student-athletes and the program.
"It could have a huge negative impact on a lot of leagues and programs. Division II coaches, I've heard, are really against it because it would mean really good Division II players would move up to Division I (without sitting out a year). I truly don't think it's a benefit for 18-22 year-olds."
Lyons would like to see the matter go through the NCAA legislative process where all schools can weigh in on the matter. And, with everything up in the air because of the coronavirus, Lyons believes delaying it could be the best solution.
However, Lyons points out sports where student-athletes can transfer without sitting out have adapted.
"The coaches that deal with it, it's normal for them," he said. "It comes down to change. Is it a change that's acceptable ... it would change the whole recruiting process."
Signing date starts: Wednesday begins the one-month national letter of intent signing period.
After signing four players in the fall — and with Matt Chastain and Taylor Bruninga retiring last month because of health issues — Muller has three open scholarships. One is going to 6-foot-10 forward Alex Kotov, a Russian native who played at Daytona State College (Fla.) and has three years of eligibility.
Muller said last month the Redbirds are looking to go "big" with the other two scholarships. On Tuesday, 6-8 forward Robert Allen of Samford picked Ole Miss over ISU, Mississippi State and New Mexico.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
