Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid confident he fits in well with Illinois State defense

NORMAL — Shanon Reid was well aware of how many University of Tennessee games had been played after a Sept. 21 contest against top 10-ranked Florida.

And the linebacker had become equally cognizant of what his role was on the Volunteers.

“After the Florida game we had a bye week and they were trying to get young guys reps,” Reid said. “I rarely played. I was all special teams. That’s how I saw the year was going to go. The reps weren’t adding up.”

Entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal after that fourth game of the Tennessee season maintained Reid’s final two years of eligibility, which Reid plans on using at Illinois State.

Reid was initially contacted by ISU assistant coach Khenon Hall, and recommended by Tennessee player development director Kevin Simon.

“He (Hall) was always there for me. He was always in my ear,” said Reid. “Coach Simon thought this would be a great fit. He knew I could play.”