Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid confident he fits in well with Illinois State defense

NORMAL — Shanon Reid was well aware of how many University of Tennessee games had been played after a Sept. 21 contest against top 10-ranked Florida.
And the linebacker had become equally cognizant of what his role was on the Volunteers.
“After the Florida game we had a bye week and they were trying to get young guys reps,” Reid said. “I rarely played. I was all special teams. That’s how I saw the year was going to go. The reps weren’t adding up.”
Entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal after that fourth game of the Tennessee season maintained Reid’s final two years of eligibility, which Reid plans on using at Illinois State.
Reid was initially contacted by ISU assistant coach Khenon Hall, and recommended by Tennessee player development director Kevin Simon.
“He (Hall) was always there for me. He was always in my ear,” said Reid. “Coach Simon thought this would be a great fit. He knew I could play.”
Establishing that he could indeed play has not been a simple process for Reid. He enrolled in classes at ISU in January and would have had a chance to get on the field with his new teammates during spring drills until COVID-19 derailed those plans.
“It was (weight) lifting and morning conditioning,” Reid said. “I didn’t get to meet the guys like that.”
But since team activities resumed earlier this month, Reid’s acclimation process has undertaken its long awaited acceleration.
“I really feel a bond with the guys, and I’ve got a better understanding of the playbook,” said the graduate of Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Fla. “During the pandemic, I really pounded the playbook. It’s a lot like the system I came from. It’s the same thing but in different terms.”
ISU coach Brock Spack hasn’t seen Reid in shoulder pads and helmet, yet he still like what he sees.
“He runs and moves like a linebacker. I’m sure he would be further along (with spring practice), but I’m impressed with him,” Spack said. “He’s a really good kid. He has good size and runs well.”
Reid was a three-star recruit out of high school. He saw action in seven games as a true freshman for the Vols. Reid was credited with five tackles in nine games as a sophomore, and registered 11 stops in four 2019 contests.
Visiting campus in the fall for a home game against Indiana State, Reid stayed with tailback Jeff Proctor. Reid watched ISU’s FCS playoff game against North Dakota State on television, a tussle the Redbirds dropped to the eventual national champion Bison, 9-3.
“I was shocked. Wow,” Reid said. “If you ask me, that game was really the national championship. Now being with those guys, I can see us making another run bringing back so much talent.”
The Redbird defense has high expectations with senior NFL Draft prospects in end Romeo McKnight, cornerback Devin Taylor and safety Christian Uphoff leading the way and a 325-pound force up front in junior nose tackle John Ridgeway.
“I fit in real well with the defensive scheme. Lately, it’s been second nature to me,” said the 6-foot, 220-pound Reid. “It’s clicking. I’m thinking less. It’s more attack.”
“I think he’s done very well,” Spack said. “You can tell he’s played college football. It’s learning a new system.”
Reid appears to profile best as an inside linebacker in ISU’s 3-4 scheme but has the versatility to move outside if needed.
“I would say inside, but if the team needs me to be somewhere (else), I have no problem with it,” Reid said. “I’m an inside run stopper, but at the same time I have the speed and ability to cover receivers, tight ends and backs.”
Spack sees Reid as a nice addition to an already stout defense.
“I think he’s better suited to play inside for us,” said the Redbird coach. “I’m happy he’s here. He’s going to play. How much depends on how he picks things up.”
