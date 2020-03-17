Terrion Moore, Maya Wong to bolster Illinois State women's basketball backcourt next season

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team may be going from TeTe to T, yet Coach Kristen Gillespie believes her Redbirds will still have a potent scorer in the backcourt next season.
“T is going to be really good,” Gillespie said of Terrion Moore. “She is going to help with some of the guard scoring we’re going to lose with TeTe. She plays off the ball, but is every bit as dynamic as TeTe. She’s just different.”
Moore sat out last season as a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock but practiced with the Redbirds. Moore averaged 33.2 minutes played, 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Trojans during the 2018-19 season. The 5-foot-8 native of Kansas City has two years of eligibility at ISU.
“She is a three-level scorer. She can shoot the three, has a really nice mid-range game and a (quick) first step to take the ball to the basket,” said Gillespie. “She’s improved so much. She wants to be really good. She’s a really good defender, too.”
The ISU backcourt also will gain the services of Normal Community High School’s Maya Wong, who sat out this past season as a redshirt after graduating early from NCHS. Gillespie expects Wong to help out returning starter Paige Saylor at point guard.
“Maya is the quintessential point guard. She has a great feel for the game,” Gillespie said. “There were days in practice she was the best guard on the floor.”
The Redbirds finished with a 19-10 record and were denied an opportunity at a 20-win season when the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
ISU has to replace Maggett, who averaged 15.1 points, and leading scorer Lexi Wallen, who led the team at 17.2. Megan Talbot and Frannie Corrigan also were seniors. Talbot started all but one game and contributed 3.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing.
JuJu Redmond gave ISU its third straight MVC Newcomer of the Year. The junior averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds and was even better in Valley play.
“JuJu is a capable 3-point shooter, our most gifted passer and defensively she got so much better,” said Gillespie, who has a 52-38 record over her first three seasons. “We will work on her overall skill set. She has a chance to have a breakout year.”
Saylor is a two-time member of the MVC All-Defensive Team entering her senior season, while Mary Crompton contributed 9.0 points and set a school freshman record for 3-pointers with 68 in her redshirt freshman year.
“Paige sets herself apart with her competitiveness and her ability to defend. Paige will be the leader of the team, no doubt,” Gillespie said. “Mary has to continue to get stronger. That will help with her durability and defensively. She knows she’s not our best defender, so she works at it the hardest.”
At 6-foot-2, Lexy Koudelka looms as a key player in the post with Wallen and Talbot graduating. The junior-to-be averaged 4.6 points and 2.5 rebounds off the bench.
“Lexy will really have to step up,” said the Redbird coach. “We had games this year she was the most dominant post on the floor. That will be the expectation game in and game out.”
Guards Kayel Newland, McKenna Sims and Cameron Call all showed flashes of potential last season, while Ally Gietzel will return from a season off while recovering from knee surgery.
“Kayel was really dealt a bad hand with injuries. McKenna and Cam, if those kids dedicate themselves to working on their game, they can really help us,” Gillespie said. “Ally has taken it real slow with her rehab being it’s her second surgery. I assume she will be ready for workouts this summer.”
The ISU coach believes her recruiting class of 6-1 Fantasia Baines, 6-2 Kate Bullman and 6-3 Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor adds needed size as well as the ability to contribute immediately.
“I think all three are going to play. All three will have to play for us to be successful,” said Gillespie. “Kate will be ready to go the moment she steps foot in practice. Jas has a 6-3 frame. That’s something we haven’t had so that will really help us out.
“Fantasia is the wild card. Her ceiling is unbelievable. It will be how quickly she’s able to adjust to college life. She’s a special talent. Fantasia and Kate will be tough matchups for teams that play two bigs the way they shoot and put the ball on the floor.”
Gillespie also expects to add a junior college post player to her 2020-21 roster. That has been complicated by an NCAA-mandated dead period for in-person visits in effect until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a couple juco kids we are actively recruiting. But we don’t know how that is going because we can’t bring anyone on campus,” said the ISU coach. “We’re in a good spot. We’ve done our homework and built really good relationships.”
