Terrion Moore, Maya Wong to bolster Illinois State women's basketball backcourt next season

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team may be going from TeTe to T, yet Coach Kristen Gillespie believes her Redbirds will still have a potent scorer in the backcourt next season.

“T is going to be really good,” Gillespie said of Terrion Moore. “She is going to help with some of the guard scoring we’re going to lose with TeTe. She plays off the ball, but is every bit as dynamic as TeTe. She’s just different.”

Moore sat out last season as a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock but practiced with the Redbirds. Moore averaged 33.2 minutes played, 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Trojans during the 2018-19 season. The 5-foot-8 native of Kansas City has two years of eligibility at ISU.

“She is a three-level scorer. She can shoot the three, has a really nice mid-range game and a (quick) first step to take the ball to the basket,” said Gillespie. “She’s improved so much. She wants to be really good. She’s a really good defender, too.”

The ISU backcourt also will gain the services of Normal Community High School’s Maya Wong, who sat out this past season as a redshirt after graduating early from NCHS. Gillespie expects Wong to help out returning starter Paige Saylor at point guard.