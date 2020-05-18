Texans Woods, Grimes eager to return to field for Illinois State football

“Last year was the first year for our group in general playing with each other,” Woods said. “Everybody is becoming stronger and smarter during this pandemic. I really feel like we’ll be stronger. We have to not let the hype get to us, put our heads down and grind.”

Uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Redbirds offseason anxiety after spring practice was canceled.

“As of now, we don’t know when we’re coming back. We don’t even know if we’re going to have a season,” said Woods. “We’re all ready to get back on the field and play with our brothers. With how good we finished last year without a completely healthy team, we’re very anxious to see what we’re going to do this year.”

Grimes had 11 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown when he went down in the fourth game of the season. The native of Godley, Texas, will take the 2019 season as a redshirt and play his sophomore season this fall.

Grimes’ knee was nearly recovered in March. He felt good enough to run routes with quarterback Brady Davis before heading back to Texas.