Texans Woods, Grimes eager to return to field for Illinois State football

Spending the spring back home in Texas, Taylor Grimes and Charles Woods are ready to return to Illinois.
Grimes and Woods aren’t just anxious for the Illinois State football season. Both say they are physically healed after surgeries as well.
A little music while setting up for the Illinois State football team picture. pic.twitter.com/basWtUz1XS— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) August 6, 2019
“It feels great. I’m in the last phase of my rehab,” said Woods, who underwent shoulder surgery in December shortly after the Redbird season ended. “I’m close to being 100 percent.”
“I would say I’m 100 percent right now, ready to go,” said Grimes, who missed the remainder of the season after suffering a torn knee ligament on Sept. 21. “ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) rehab is tough, but it went smooth.”
Woods and Grimes are among several key Redbirds coming back from injuries.
“All these kids worked really hard to come back,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Our training staff and medical staff have done a great job with these guys. We’ve worked with rehab centers through homes. Most of those guys are at the end (of rehabilitation). Now they’re ready to get into the sports part of it beyond rehab.”
A junior from Dallas, Woods started all 15 games at cornerback and ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 17 passes defended (four interceptions, 13 break ups) despite a bothersome shoulder.
“The majority of the season I was playing with it,” Woods said of a torn labrum. “I feel way stronger. I’ve got most of my range of motion back in my arm.”
“He’s a really good kid, a hard worker, tough, good athlete, smart,” said Spack. “He had a very good year. He’s only going to get better and better.”
Woods is working out at his high school (Kimball) with a personal trainer and successfully completed the spring semester online after ISU students were sent home in March.
“At first, it was quite tough. I had to transition everything. I had to teach myself,” said Woods. “But once I got used to it, it got easy. I finished strong for a 3.0 (grade-point average) for the semester.”
Woods is part of a Redbird secondary that is loaded with experience despite the loss of all-conference safety Luther Kirk to a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Devin Taylor also returns as a starting cornerback, Christian Uphoff is back at one safety and nickel back Clayton Isbell is a strong candidate to take over Kirk’s spot.
“Last year was the first year for our group in general playing with each other,” Woods said. “Everybody is becoming stronger and smarter during this pandemic. I really feel like we’ll be stronger. We have to not let the hype get to us, put our heads down and grind.”
Uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Redbirds offseason anxiety after spring practice was canceled.
“As of now, we don’t know when we’re coming back. We don’t even know if we’re going to have a season,” said Woods. “We’re all ready to get back on the field and play with our brothers. With how good we finished last year without a completely healthy team, we’re very anxious to see what we’re going to do this year.”
Grimes had 11 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown when he went down in the fourth game of the season. The native of Godley, Texas, will take the 2019 season as a redshirt and play his sophomore season this fall.
Grimes’ knee was nearly recovered in March. He felt good enough to run routes with quarterback Brady Davis before heading back to Texas.
“The trainers did a really good job with me,” Grimes said. “I was sending them videos (of workouts), and they were sending me drills. They let me see what feels good and doesn’t feel good. I’m really just working out and doing nothing else. There’s nothing else to do.”
“Wow. He’s fast,” Spack said of Grimes “He’s doing very, very well in rehab. He looks faster now than before he got hurt.”
Grimes called the complications brought on by the pandemic “definitely a unique situation for everybody. Everyone has to work on their own game. When we come back together, hopefully everybody will be ready to go. If you look at the positive side of things, there are no more injuries.”
Injury setbacks to receivers Grimes, Andrew Edgar and Eric Rogers contributed to an off year for the ISU passing game.
“We didn’t have the year we wanted. We weren’t flowing together really well,” Grimes said. “We have to get our chemistry back together.”
Grimes has halved his uniform number from last season, switching from No. 12 to 6.
“That’s my go-to number. I’ve always been 6 since I played sports,” said Grimes. “Tuvone (Clark) graduated so I had to steal it from him. It felt kind of right to be back in No. 6.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
