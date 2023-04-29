NORMAL – While no Illinois State football player heard their name called in the three-day NFL Draft, action came quickly as soon as the three-day event concluded.

Redbirds Zeke Vandenburgh, Jason Lewan and Tanner Taula all signed contracts as undrafted free agents with Vandenburgh headed to the Miami Dolphins, Lewan going to the Green Bay Packers and Taula joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s honestly surreal,” Lewan said. “It’s nice to work for something as long as you’ve been in football and finally make it and achieve your dream. But the work has just begun.”

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive lineman, Lewan had 27 tackles and one sack for ISU in 2022. Lewan suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot in 2021.

“That was definitely the most adversity I’ve faced in sports and in life,” he said. “It was good to get back to 100 percent and grow for another year and be able to get this opportunity from there.”

The Packers had expressed interest in the Yorkville native before the draft.

“We had a good connection,” said Lewan. “I like the scheme, and there was definitely a point of interest to me going into it.”

An outside linebacker, Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player at the FCS level after a senior season at ISU that saw him pile up 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

A tight end, Taula caught 26 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown in his final season as a Redbird.

