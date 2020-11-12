U High's Abby Knight, Pontiac's Addison Masching join Illinois State softball program

NORMAL — University High School's Abby Knight and Pontiac's Addison Masching were among five recruits announced by Illinois State softball head coach Melinda Fischer on Wednesday.
Knight is a utility player, while Masching is an infielder. Others to sign with the Redbirds were utility player Delainey Bryant of Mattoon; pitcher Annie Volkers of Elk River, Minn.; and catcher Bella Wilkerson of Lincoln-Way Central High School.
“The class of 2021 checks all the boxes to complete the Redbirds moving forward,” said Fischer. “This group steps to the plate with great skill sets and confidence on the field and in the classroom. They are committed to excellence in everything they do and have a great willingness to continue to learn and grow."
Knight, a former bat girl for the Redbirds, helped U High to Class 3A regional and sectional titles as a freshman. She hit .596 as a sophomore.
“Abby has a tremendous upside and will help in several roles on both sides of the ball," said Fischer. "Her versatility will bring depth to the middle infield and she will provide power to our offense from the left side of the plate.”
Masching has played softball, volleyball and basketball at Pontiac. She was part of a sectional championship softball team as a sophomore.
“Addison brings the consummate player to our program. She absolutely loves the game and strives to better herself every time she steps on the field," said Fischer. "She is a great student of the game and she really comes through in key situations.”
Bryant has been a softball and basketball player at Mattoon, with all-state, all-area and all-conference honors in softball. Fischer said Bryant can play multiple positions and hit anywhere in the lineup.
Volkers is a lefthander who Fischer said is "crafty and has great command of her pitches, inducing a lot of swings and misses." She was her team's most valuable player as a sophomore when she tossed her first career perfect game.
Wilkerson helped Lincoln-Way Central to a 60-7 record in her first two seasons along with a pair of conference titles.
“Bella has a great presence and demeanor behind the plate. Her leadership and knowledge will really help in game management," said Fischer. "She has a very strong and accurate arm and the ability to consistently hit for power.”
Pual DeJong '15
Gary Sinise
Jeff Perry '78
Richard Roeper '82
Jane Lynch '82
Craig Robinson '94
Cecilia Suarez '95
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Michelle (Tenitra) Williams
Adam Kinzinger '00
Jay Blunk '86
Suzy Bogguss '79
Judith Ivey '73
Laurie Metcalf '76
Rondi Reed '77
D.A. Weibring '75
Cathy Boswell '83
Doug Collins '73
Dan Rutherford '78
Boomer Grigsby '07
John Malkovich
Donald McHenry '57
Mike Zimmer '79
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!