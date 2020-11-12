U High's Abby Knight, Pontiac's Addison Masching join Illinois State softball program

NORMAL — University High School's Abby Knight and Pontiac's Addison Masching were among five recruits announced by Illinois State softball head coach Melinda Fischer on Wednesday.

Knight is a utility player, while Masching is an infielder. Others to sign with the Redbirds were utility player Delainey Bryant of Mattoon; pitcher Annie Volkers of Elk River, Minn.; and catcher Bella Wilkerson of Lincoln-Way Central High School.

“The class of 2021 checks all the boxes to complete the Redbirds moving forward,” said Fischer. “This group steps to the plate with great skill sets and confidence on the field and in the classroom. They are committed to excellence in everything they do and have a great willingness to continue to learn and grow."

Knight, a former bat girl for the Redbirds, helped U High to Class 3A regional and sectional titles as a freshman. She hit .596 as a sophomore.

“Abby has a tremendous upside and will help in several roles on both sides of the ball," said Fischer. "Her versatility will bring depth to the middle infield and she will provide power to our offense from the left side of the plate.”

Masching has played softball, volleyball and basketball at Pontiac. She was part of a sectional championship softball team as a sophomore.