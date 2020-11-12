U High's MacCallan Conklin joins seven others in Illinois State baseball recruiting class

NORMAL — University High School senior MacCallan Conklin was among eight players who have signed national letters of intent to play baseball for Illinois State.

Conklin is a 6-foot-1 righthanded pitcher who already is used to playing at Duffy Bass Field with the Pioneers.

"MacCallan is a local product that might have the highest ceiling of anyone in the class," said ISU third-year head coach Steve Holm. "He is extremely strong and athletic and has played quite a bit of center field in the last few years. On the mound he has been up to 92 mph, and we feel he has so much more in the tank.”

The rest of the recruiting class includes JP Gauthier and Josh Blount of De Pere, Wis.; JT Sokolove of Hudsonville, Mich.; Ryan Weaver of Cary; Kayden Beauregard and Dayton Peters of Abbotsford, B.C.; and Keegan Gagliardo of Coal City.

“First off, I would like to thank both Wally Crancer (our recruiting coordinator) and TJ Bennett for the countless hours they put into making this class a reality,” said Holm. “This year was obviously not a normal recruiting cycle, thus these two guys put in countless hours watching video instead of being at a ballpark.