U High's MacCallan Conklin joins seven others in Illinois State baseball recruiting class

NORMAL — University High School senior MacCallan Conklin was among eight players who have signed national letters of intent to play baseball for Illinois State.
Conklin is a 6-foot-1 righthanded pitcher who already is used to playing at Duffy Bass Field with the Pioneers.
"MacCallan is a local product that might have the highest ceiling of anyone in the class," said ISU third-year head coach Steve Holm. "He is extremely strong and athletic and has played quite a bit of center field in the last few years. On the mound he has been up to 92 mph, and we feel he has so much more in the tank.”
The rest of the recruiting class includes JP Gauthier and Josh Blount of De Pere, Wis.; JT Sokolove of Hudsonville, Mich.; Ryan Weaver of Cary; Kayden Beauregard and Dayton Peters of Abbotsford, B.C.; and Keegan Gagliardo of Coal City.
“First off, I would like to thank both Wally Crancer (our recruiting coordinator) and TJ Bennett for the countless hours they put into making this class a reality,” said Holm. “This year was obviously not a normal recruiting cycle, thus these two guys put in countless hours watching video instead of being at a ballpark.
"We feel that we have put together a strong class that will continue to push Redbird baseball forward. We mainly stayed in the middle of the diamond with this recruiting class as each of these student athletes is either a pitcher, middle infielder, center fielder or a catcher."
Weaver and Gagliardo are lefthanded pitchers.
"We feel (Weaver) will be able to step in and help us from Day 1. He has shown plus-pitch ability and has been up to 90 already,” said Holm. "(Gagliardo) has shown the ability to really pitch and compete. He has thrown a ton of strikes and possesses a plus breaking ball."
Beauregard is a catcher from Cloud County (Kan.) Community College.
"We feel he has the ability to hit somewhere in the middle of our lineup, all while being a plus defender behind the plate,” said Holm.
The other Canadian, Peters, is an outfielder at Mineral Area (Mo.) Community College.
"Dayton is another player that we have targeted to hit in the middle of our lineup," said Holm. "He had gaudy numbers in the COVID-shortened season, and we look for him to step right in and be able to play any of the three spots in our outfield next year.”
Blount, who hits and throws lefthanded and was a quarterback on West De Pere High School's football team, is the other outfield recruit.
Gauthier, who plays at De Pere High School, was the first player to commit to ISU. Holm projects Gauthier as a third baseman or shortstop. Holm said he envisions Sokolove as a middle infielder.
