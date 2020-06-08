UMass transfer forward Sy Chatman joining Illinois State basketball team

NORMAL — Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller was looking for a sit-out player with his final scholarship who could make an impact beginning in the 2021-22 season.
Muller believes he found that guy. The ISU coach announced Monday that 6-foot-8 former University of Massachusetts forward Sy Chatman will be joining the Redbirds.
Chatman, a native of Minneapolis, will sit out the 2020-21 season to fulfill the NCAA’s transfer residency requirement. He will have two years of eligibility with ISU.
"With Keith (Fisher III) being our only senior he has some similarities to that," said Muller. "He can guard multiple positions; he has a good stroke; he's a good-looking athlete and he can do some things off the dribble. Guys like that have had success with us. I think that year out is really going to help with us getting him in the gym and being part of our culture for a year."
Chatman sat out UMass' first five games for personal reasons in the 2019-20 season, played in the next six and then announced he was transferring in December. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, with a season-high 16 points against Rutgers and a season-high seven rebounds against South Carolina. Chatman shot 44.8% from the field (missing all five 3-point attempts) and 47.1% at the free throw line.
As a freshman, Chatman played in 29 games with four starts and averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He made 52% of his shots from the field while also blocking 18 shots.
"He played some in a year-and-a-half at UMass, but if you look at a guy like Sy he didn't have a lot of opportunity ... yet you see glimpses of that potential," said Muller. "He's a guy who can score in the post; a guy who can make shots; and a guy who can do things off the dribble offensively. The rest comes down to getting in great shape, getting his body right and helping him be part of our culture."
A graduate of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Minn., Chatman was named to the Associated Press All-Minnesota third team and to the Class 4A All-state tournament team after averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his final season and helped lead the Raiders to the 2018 Minnesota state title.
Muller said he didn't recruit Chatman out of high school, but ISU assistant coach Marcus Belcher did while he was at Indiana State.
"We think he has a ton of potential," said Muller. "We've talked with him for a long time and with his parents."
Muller wanted to add some size to the roster after last season ended with a 10-21 record. The Redbirds have done that with 6-10 Dusan Mahorcic of Moberly (Mo.) Community College and 6-10 Alex Kotov of Daytona (Fla.) State College to go with Chatman. The Redbirds also signed 6-9 Alston Andrews of Ocoee (Fla.) High School in the fall.
ISU will have eight newcomers in the fall. Others are 6-6 wing Emon Washington of Austell, Ga.; 6-5 point guard Howard Fleming of Louisville; 6-2 combo guard Josiah Strong from Iowa Western Community College; and 6-6 walk-on wing Jayden Johnson of Batavia High School.
Delight in white
