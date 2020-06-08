UMass transfer forward Sy Chatman joining Illinois State basketball team

"He played some in a year-and-a-half at UMass, but if you look at a guy like Sy he didn't have a lot of opportunity ... yet you see glimpses of that potential," said Muller. "He's a guy who can score in the post; a guy who can make shots; and a guy who can do things off the dribble offensively. The rest comes down to getting in great shape, getting his body right and helping him be part of our culture."

A graduate of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Minn., Chatman was named to the Associated Press All-Minnesota third team and to the Class 4A All-state tournament team after averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his final season and helped lead the Raiders to the 2018 Minnesota state title.

Muller said he didn't recruit Chatman out of high school, but ISU assistant coach Marcus Belcher did while he was at Indiana State.

"We think he has a ton of potential," said Muller. "We've talked with him for a long time and with his parents."

Muller wanted to add some size to the roster after last season ended with a 10-21 record. The Redbirds have done that with 6-10 Dusan Mahorcic of Moberly (Mo.) Community College and 6-10 Alex Kotov of Daytona (Fla.) State College to go with Chatman. The Redbirds also signed 6-9 Alston Andrews of Ocoee (Fla.) High School in the fall.