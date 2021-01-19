Unbeaten Drake taking positive approach to being sidelined for 22 days

Hall not 'benched'

Loyola head coach Porter Moser took exception to a reporter asking about his decision to "bench" senior wing Tate Hall last weekend against Northern Iowa.

Hall responded with a season-high 24 points in the first game and then 13 in the second as the Ramblers (10-3, 5-1) completed a sweep of the Panthers. The 6-foot-6 senior, who shot 72.2% from the field including 5 of 8 outside the arc against UNI, was named MVC Player of the Week on Tuesday.

"The word bench is nothing we did with Tate Hall," said Moser.

Moser said he has seven starters among the top players in his rotation. With Hall struggling with his shooting, Moser decided to put Keith Clemons up with the starting unit and use Hall as a sixth man much like the Ramblers did with Aundre Jackson when they advanced to The Final Four in 2018.

"I want you to play loose, free and know you're in the rotation," said Moser of his message to Hall. "The NBA does that. They know who's in the rotation. But I said I'm going to tinker with the lineup. I brought up Aundre Jackson. He started the first couple games, and I said we have this freshman and we're going to start Krut (Cameron Krutwig) and you're going to be a weapon off the bench."