UNLV ends Illinois State's season in four sets in NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match

Mariena Hayden, the Mountain West Player of the Year, led the way for UNLV with 17 kills while Erin Davis added 11.

ISU was leading the first set, 12-11, before UNLV went on a 10-4 run to take a 20-16 lead. The Rebels went ahead 23-17 before Martin's kill brought ISU within 23-20. But Hayden's kill gave UNLV the first set.

The Redbirds fell behind 20-16 in the second set before Otene came off the bench and provided a huge lift. Otene's three kills helped ISU close the gap to 21-20.

After a UNLV side out, Holt's kill again drew the Redbirds within a point before the Rebels scored the last three points, with Hayden again getting a kill to clinch the set.

UNLV took a 6-4 lead in the third set before the Redbirds turned things around. ISU took a 12-7 lead and after the Rebels scored the next three points, the Redbirds zoomed to a 22-12 lead. UNLV got within 22-16 before a kill by Kushner and two from Martin gave ISU the set and kept the Redbirds alive in the match.

The Redbirds hit .270 in the third set.

Nicole Lund's kill in the fourth set started things off on a good note for the Redbirds before UNLV ran off the next five points. ISU closed within 6-5, but UNLV gradually began to pull away and built an 18-10 advantage.