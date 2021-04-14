UNLV ends Illinois State's season in four sets in NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match

OMAHA, Neb. — Illinois State fell into a hole that it couldn't escape from in an NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match Wednesday at CHI Health Center.
UNLV withstood a rally from the Redbirds to notch a 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17 victory and stay undefeated while ending ISU's quest for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.
ISU, the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament champions, ended with a 16-6 record after having its nine-match winning streak snapped.
UNLV (13-0), the Mountain West Conference champion, faces No. 2 overall seed Kentucky (19-1) in a second-round match at 6 p.m. Thursday. The top 16 teams in the 48-team field received a first-round bye.
"Obviously when you get to this point you know it's going to be neck and neck," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "You saw that in the first two sets. The last two were a little more one-sided, but where they played so well was from the service line and offensively they just kept pressure on us the whole time from their 6-2 offense.
"Overall, I felt our team was incredibly engaged, tried their best to execute our game plan and when we did it worked."
Kaylee Martin paced ISU with 14 kills and 15 digs. Sydney Holt had 10 kills, while Sarah Kushner contributed nine kills and 12 digs. Stef Jankiewicz supplied 43 assists and freshman Tamara Otene chipped in eight kills.
Mariena Hayden, the Mountain West Player of the Year, led the way for UNLV with 17 kills while Erin Davis added 11.
ISU was leading the first set, 12-11, before UNLV went on a 10-4 run to take a 20-16 lead. The Rebels went ahead 23-17 before Martin's kill brought ISU within 23-20. But Hayden's kill gave UNLV the first set.
The Redbirds fell behind 20-16 in the second set before Otene came off the bench and provided a huge lift. Otene's three kills helped ISU close the gap to 21-20.
After a UNLV side out, Holt's kill again drew the Redbirds within a point before the Rebels scored the last three points, with Hayden again getting a kill to clinch the set.
UNLV took a 6-4 lead in the third set before the Redbirds turned things around. ISU took a 12-7 lead and after the Rebels scored the next three points, the Redbirds zoomed to a 22-12 lead. UNLV got within 22-16 before a kill by Kushner and two from Martin gave ISU the set and kept the Redbirds alive in the match.
The Redbirds hit .270 in the third set.
Nicole Lund's kill in the fourth set started things off on a good note for the Redbirds before UNLV ran off the next five points. ISU closed within 6-5, but UNLV gradually began to pull away and built an 18-10 advantage.
However, ISU refused to go quietly, cutting the gap to 18-14. But the Rebels ran off the next five points, their longest run of the match, and soon thereafter ended the Redbirds' season. ISU's hitting percentage was .079 in the fourth set.