Valparaiso to face Illinois State on Jan. 23-24; Redbirds, Bradley flip home games
Valparaiso to face Illinois State on Jan. 23-24; Redbirds, Bradley flip home games

ISU VS> CHI STATE

Illinois State's Abdou Ndiaye battles for a rebound against Chicago State last month at Redbird Arena. The Missouri Valley Conference announced ISU will play Valparaiso in a rescheduled series on Jan. 23-24 at Redbird Arena.

 Jim Benson

NORMAL — Illinois State will entertain Valparaiso on Jan. 23 and 24 at Redbird Arena in a two-game series that was postponed last weekend because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Valpo program, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday.

Both games will start at 5 p.m.

The Valley also announced a change in the ISU-Bradley games. The teams will flip home contests, with Bradley coming to Redbird Arena for an 8 p.m. game on Jan. 20 and ISU heading to Carver Arena for a 7 p.m. game on Feb. 17.

The change was made to minimize road games in a specific time frame for Bradley, which had to rescheduled series against Valpo and Loyola.

The ISU women have also switched dates for a two-game series against Evansville to accommodate a men's switch. ISU and the Aces will play at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 22 at Redbird Arena.

No fans are allowed at Redbird Arena at the present time because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

