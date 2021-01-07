Valparaiso to face Illinois State on Jan. 23-24; Redbirds, Bradley flip home games

NORMAL — Illinois State will entertain Valparaiso on Jan. 23 and 24 at Redbird Arena in a two-game series that was postponed last weekend because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Valpo program, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday.

Both games will start at 5 p.m.

The Valley also announced a change in the ISU-Bradley games. The teams will flip home contests, with Bradley coming to Redbird Arena for an 8 p.m. game on Jan. 20 and ISU heading to Carver Arena for a 7 p.m. game on Feb. 17.

The change was made to minimize road games in a specific time frame for Bradley, which had to rescheduled series against Valpo and Loyola.

The ISU women have also switched dates for a two-game series against Evansville to accommodate a men's switch. ISU and the Aces will play at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 22 at Redbird Arena.

No fans are allowed at Redbird Arena at the present time because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.