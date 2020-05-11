Versatility key in former Illinois State linemen Michael Liedtke's extended NFL career

Michael Liedtke is a handy guy to have around.
Illinois State football coach Brock Spack discovered that fact in 2012. And since Lietdke wrapped up three years as a starting offensive lineman with the Redbirds in 2015, seven NFL teams have seen fit to add Liedtke to their rosters.
“When you come into the league undrafted, it’s a different world for you,” said Liedtke, who was signed by the Washington Redskins earlier this month. “You can do everything perfect and still get cut because you’re not a draft pick. You have to be able to look at yourself and judge yourself and be truthful in that judgment.
“I’ve had to look at myself plenty of times and ask ‘am I good enough to keep doing this.’ ”
The Redskins believe so.
“It’s a new chapter and I’m excited to see where it brings me and to play for a guy like (new Washington head coach) Ron Rivera,” Liedtke said. “I’ve been in the (NFC South) division and saw what he did in Carolina.
“With a coaching change there is a lot of transition, and they just got rid of (All-Pro lineman) Trent Williams. If you’re in the building, there is an opportunity for you. I’ll have to make the best of it.”
The 28-year-old Liedtke initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. A chaotic 2016 saw Liedtke get signed and released by Kansas City, Indianapolis, the New York Jets and Cleveland before landing in Tampa Bay.
Liedtke appeared in a career-high nine games for the Buccaneers in 2018 before a shoulder injury caused him to sit out the entire 2019 season.
“It was the labrum and rotator cuff. It happened during OTAs (organized team activities) last year,” he said. “I tried to get to the end of the season and get it fixed then. But about a week into training camp it just gave out completely. I couldn’t even lift my arm. It’s a six- to nine-month recovery so I was done for the year.”
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Liedtke was placed on waivers and then injured reserve by Tampa Bay last August.
“I flew up to Pittsburgh where I had my surgery and got cleared by the surgeon in March, a week before everything got shut down,” said Liedtke.
Signing with a new team during a global pandemic proved a challenge.
“It’s crazy times. Teams have to have doctors from different cities check guys out,” Liedtke said. “My surgeon had to write a letter my agent could give to teams, laying out what he did, how it got fixed and there was no complications. His word carried a long way.”
Perhaps most critical to Liedtke’s ability to stay in the NFL has been his versatility.
“Absolutely. Only a handful of offensive linemen can truly play all five positions if they needed to,” said Liedtke. “Me being one of those is definitely a reason I continue to find work. I don’t take it for granted. They know I’m going to work hard for them.”
That versatility was born at ISU. Liedtke was a defensive lineman when he transferred to the Redbirds from Western Michigan.
"He came to our summer camp (in high school) and we really liked him. He was really athletic as a defensive lineman," Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. "We moved him to offense and the rest is history. He was very valuable. He had a really good season when we went to the national championship game. He's a real smart kid, too."
Liedtke, a native of Woodstock, said the switch to line was new to him.
“I was left guard and then transitioned to left tackle my senior season,” Liedtke said. “Once you get into the NFL — especially when you’re a backup — you have to play both sides of the line, not just the left side.”
Liedtke was a key player on ISU’s FCS national championship runner-up team to conclude the 2014 season. The Redbirds led in the final minute but dropped a 29-27 decision to North Dakota State.
“I think about it all the time. It was a great learning experience from standpoint of making it to the championship games,” he said. “We had a lot of talent, but we also had a lot of guys who worked their ass off. We’re really close. What we did accomplish together will bond us together for life.”
Liedtke’s personal life is about to undertake a major change. Liedtke and his wife of three years, Noelle, are expecting their first child, a boy, in June.
