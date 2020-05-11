Versatility key in former Illinois State linemen Michael Liedtke's extended NFL career

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Liedtke is a handy guy to have around.

Illinois State football coach Brock Spack discovered that fact in 2012. And since Lietdke wrapped up three years as a starting offensive lineman with the Redbirds in 2015, seven NFL teams have seen fit to add Liedtke to their rosters.

“When you come into the league undrafted, it’s a different world for you,” said Liedtke, who was signed by the Washington Redskins earlier this month. “You can do everything perfect and still get cut because you’re not a draft pick. You have to be able to look at yourself and judge yourself and be truthful in that judgment.

“I’ve had to look at myself plenty of times and ask ‘am I good enough to keep doing this.’ ”

The Redskins believe so.

“It’s a new chapter and I’m excited to see where it brings me and to play for a guy like (new Washington head coach) Ron Rivera,” Liedtke said. “I’ve been in the (NFC South) division and saw what he did in Carolina.

“With a coaching change there is a lot of transition, and they just got rid of (All-Pro lineman) Trent Williams. If you’re in the building, there is an opportunity for you. I’ll have to make the best of it.”