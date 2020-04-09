WATCH: Illinois State linebacker Aaron Mends takes to video to showcase his talents

The commercial was skillfully produced and thoroughly informative.
Yet Aaron Mends was not promoting a product, he was promoting himself.
The former Illinois State linebacker has posted a video on his Twitter account (@mends31) of him undergoing an NFL Combine type workout.
“It turned out great,” Mends said. “I’m happy with it.”
Mends was training to work out for NFL scouts at ISU’s Pro Day in mid March. But concerns over what would become the coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual event.
“At first, I thought I trained for nothing,” he said.
But after signing with the MGA agency, Mends flew to Las Vegas to join several other professional hopefuls in a virtual Pro Day.
(Part 2) Tag anyone and everyone that has supported me over the years I want to thank all of y’all. God bless 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KJQYWuDyLy— Amen🙏🏾 (@mends31) April 1, 2020
Mends was measured at 6-feet, 230.5 pounds. He hoisted 225 pounds in the bench press 26 times, had a vertical leap of 36 inches and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds.
“I didn’t actually time my stuff before I went so I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Mends, a Kansas City native. “I was really pleased with a lot of it. I wish I would have run a little faster 40.”
Mends played in 37 games from 2015-17 at Iowa before sitting out the 2018 season after knee surgery. He came to ISU as a graduate transfer.
After missing spring practice as a Redbird because of an Achilles injury, Mends evolved into a key member of an ISU defense that ranked among the nation’s best in FCS.
While alternating with Dylan Draka at will linebacker, Mends posted 48 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles for a Redbird team that advanced to the national quarterfinals.
“He had a lot of things working against him. He was in a new system, he was coming off knee surgery and he had not gone through spring ball,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He did a great job hanging in there and grinding.
"He really had a good year. He got better and better and better. He didn’t start but he played a lot. He made some really big plays for us.”
Grateful for the opportunity at ISU, Mends had hoped to do his testing at Hancock Stadium after playing the 2019 season with various ailments.
“I was more bummed I didn’t get to show Coach (strength coach Jim) Lathrop and Coach Spack how far I came,” said Mends. “I was beat up with injuries. I could barely move around. I pulled a groin in week two and played through it. At that point, nothing was going to stop me.
“With my Achilles injury, it didn’t hurt to play but I wasn’t using it. I was fighting through it and blocking it out. That made my knee start to flare up.”
The season at ISU rekindled Mends’ faith in his ability.
“I didn’t know if I could play anymore. It really gave me confidence to keep going,” he said. “Having a great season with those guys was awesome, more than I could ask for.”
Next on Mends’ request list is a chance with an NFL team.
“My agent sent it (the video) to every team in the NFL,” said Mends. “It’s a waiting game with the draft coming up. An opportunity is all I can hope for.”
Spack was impressed by Mends’ Combine-like video performance.
“That was really smart to do something to get it out there. He looked really good movement wise,” said the ISU coach. “I hope somebody will take a chance on him and get him in a training camp. Just getting his foot in the door would be a big win for him.”
Check out the 2020 ISU football recruiting class
Shanon Reid
Ben May
Brett Spaulding
Darius Walker
Darrell Talley III
Adam Saul
D'Marco Cross
Javon Charles
Justin Bromagen
LaVoise-Deontae McCoy
Rashad Lampkin
TreShawn Watson
Jackson Waring
Daniel Forystek
Hunter Zambrano
Robert Parker-Crawford
Peyton Cramer
Brad Gothelf
Seth Juhl
Jakob Thomas
Cody Zugenbuehler
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!