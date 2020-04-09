WATCH: Illinois State linebacker Aaron Mends takes to video to showcase his talents

“I was more bummed I didn’t get to show Coach (strength coach Jim) Lathrop and Coach Spack how far I came,” said Mends. “I was beat up with injuries. I could barely move around. I pulled a groin in week two and played through it. At that point, nothing was going to stop me.

“With my Achilles injury, it didn’t hurt to play but I wasn’t using it. I was fighting through it and blocking it out. That made my knee start to flare up.”

The season at ISU rekindled Mends’ faith in his ability.

“I didn’t know if I could play anymore. It really gave me confidence to keep going,” he said. “Having a great season with those guys was awesome, more than I could ask for.”

Next on Mends’ request list is a chance with an NFL team.

“My agent sent it (the video) to every team in the NFL,” said Mends. “It’s a waiting game with the draft coming up. An opportunity is all I can hope for.”

Spack was impressed by Mends’ Combine-like video performance.