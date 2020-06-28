Watch now: 3 more commit to sign with Illinois State football

“They are happy with it,” said Wilson, who also had an offer from Wyoming. “So I knew it wouldn’t be a bad decision.”

Presson was part of a 9-4 team at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis last season. He caught 12 passes for 233 yards and had 71 tackles and two interceptions as a linebacker. Presson has transferred to East St. Louis, which won the Class 6A state championship in 2019.

“Knowing we’re going to get some of the top teams in the nation prepares you for bigger challenges in life,” Presson said.

The 6-3, 230-pound Presson could play tight end, fullback or H-back with the Redbirds.

“I can play all three. That’s why they really like me so much,” said Presson. “I’ve got real good hands. I’m faster than most tight ends so I can get open. I can block, too.”

Presson, who also had a scholarship offer from Toledo, also was attracted by ISU’s business program. “That’s what I want to go to college for,” he said.

The Redbirds have another East St. Louis product in their incoming recruiting class this season in linebacker Darius Walker.