Watch now: Abdou Ndiaye, Illinois State set for unique game against Division III Greenville

NORMAL — Greenville figures to be launching 3-point attempts from all over Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena on Wednesday. The Division III Panthers average a staggering 55.3 attempts from outside the arc in their first three games.
Abdou Ndiaye won't get into a 3-point contest with Greenville. Yet Illinois State's 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore forward won't shy away from an open 3-point look, either.
"I can shoot like step-in 3s. That's one of the things I was working on this summer," said Ndiaye, who went 2 of 4 on 3-pointers in ISU's first two games. "That's a big part of my offense this year."
Welcome to scheduling in this pandemic season.
"They're one of the few teams in our state that is testing. You have to test three days a week in order to play Division I teams," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They sent an email out to us, and I'm sure to teams across the state, saying they're testing three days a week and will play anytime, anywhere. We reached out to them a week ago."
Muller said ISU is still searching for another game this weekend, but is glad to have at least a home opener before the Redbirds travel to Ball State on Dec. 12 after final examinations. There won't be any fans allowed at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 regulations.
This should be unlike any game these Redbirds will play in their college careers.
Greenville employs "The System" first popularized by Grinnell College. Defensively, they trap opponents all over the court. Offensively, they take the first available shot. They run players in and out like a hockey shift.
The Panthers have played three Division I opponents already, losing to Samford (174-99), Kansas City (138-97) and Murray State (173-95). Those scores are not typos.
"I don't think it's possible to slow them down the way they play. The only challenge for this game is can you go in with some discipline and try to play the right way even though it's a crazy style," said Muller.
"Can you play and try to make the right pass? Can you guard the ball and contest like you're supposed to? You're not going to run any plays, and you're not going to have to play defense for more than 10 seconds."
Muller said ISU junior center Dusan Mahoric, who missed the first two games in Columbus, Ohio, because of back problems, is doing better. However, Mahorcic will not play against Greenville.
In fact, the Redbirds might be using different lineup combinations, according to Muller. Greenville likes to employ a four-guard lineup, so ISU might only need one frontline player on the court.
Ndiaye, who started nine games last season, can run as well as any Redbird big guy. Along with junior redshirt guard Dedric Boyd, the Senegal native is ISU's most veteran player starting his third year in the program.
When Keith Fisher III, who was ISU's only senior, decided to opt-out of this season because of COVID-19 concerns for his family, Ndiaye said "it was tough" on the Redbirds, especially so close to starting the season.
"We all know Keith is a leader and good player. His family needs him so we have to respect that," said Ndiaye. "It was tough at first because we needed him to help us. But he's not here no more.
"Everyone has to do more. He was a big part of the team and his voice and leadership. We lost a big piece."
Ndiaye only averaged 1.5 points last season. He's scored 12 points in the first two games, including a 3-pointer in a 94-67 loss to No. 23 Ohio State and another in an 82-72 victory over UMass Lowell.
Last season, Ndiaye went 1 of 7 outside the arc.
"Abdou is somoeone who can stretch the court. When we recruited him we thought it was something he could do," said Muller. "It's a way for him to be productive. You have be efficient, of course."
Muller said he thought Ndiaye didn't play as well in the first two games as he showed on the practice court. Ndiaye, who is ISU's best rim protector, also blocked four shots.
"He's more confident. He's been here three years," said Muller. "I've seen growth in him. Now he's got to be able to convert that to games."
Ndiaye was encouraged by how the Redbirds bounced back against UMass Lowell, leading practically the whole way and withstanding a late rally.
The two games in Columbus were the first in ISU uniforms for seven players.
"Since we didn't have a (full) summer this year and with COVID not a lot of practices, we're still learning each other and each other's games," said Ndiaye. "You could see from the first game how we grew and the second game we got better. We have to keep learning each other and get better."
Muller wants the Redbirds to enjoy Wednesday's unique kind of game.
"The changes with the pandemic and all the stress these young people face with not going to class and whether it's quarantines or isolations, everything's different," he said. "There's added stress to these kids and young adults.
"In a lot of ways I want them to have a lot of fun (Wednesday). You hope you have fun playing basketball every time you play, but we can't do team activities. We can't go out to a movie together or do things. Trying to find ways to just have fun has been difficult. I want them to play together, play with some discipline and have a bunch of fun tomorrow night."
