Watch now: Abdou Ndiaye, Illinois State set for unique game against Division III Greenville

Last season, Ndiaye went 1 of 7 outside the arc.

"Abdou is somoeone who can stretch the court. When we recruited him we thought it was something he could do," said Muller. "It's a way for him to be productive. You have be efficient, of course."

Muller said he thought Ndiaye didn't play as well in the first two games as he showed on the practice court. Ndiaye, who is ISU's best rim protector, also blocked four shots.

"He's more confident. He's been here three years," said Muller. "I've seen growth in him. Now he's got to be able to convert that to games."

Ndiaye was encouraged by how the Redbirds bounced back against UMass Lowell, leading practically the whole way and withstanding a late rally.

The two games in Columbus were the first in ISU uniforms for seven players.

"Since we didn't have a (full) summer this year and with COVID not a lot of practices, we're still learning each other and each other's games," said Ndiaye. "You could see from the first game how we grew and the second game we got better. We have to keep learning each other and get better."

Muller wants the Redbirds to enjoy Wednesday's unique kind of game.