Watch now: Abdou Ndiaye returning to Illinois State basketball team as Redbirds continue 'big' search

Lewis and Freeman each will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds. They are eligible immediately as the NCAA is giving a waiver to first-time transfers.

ISU still has two available scholarships with the No. 1 priority getting an inside player, especially after starting center Dusan Mahorcic put his name in the transfer portal last month.

While many teams have already filled out their rosters with the explosion of players entering the transfer portal this spring, Muller isn't worried about "turning my test in first."

"The one thing that I did decide early is that I was going to be very picky and not going to just sign a guy to sign a guy," he said. "We had some specific needs and I always figured there would be guys available, so don't take someone unless you really, really want them. We haven't offered many guys even having four scholarships in the process."

With players still entering the transfer portal on a daily basis, Muller isn't in any hurry to sign a player and get recruiting done.

"I'm trying to get a big who can contribute, someone with experience hopefully, and someone who can come in right away. We're still very picky with that," he said. "The second (scholarship) we can do a lot of different things with it."