Watch now: Abdou Ndiaye returning to Illinois State basketball team

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team remains actively searching for another "big" in the transfer portal.
However, a familiar inside player will be on the Redbirds' roster.
ISU head coach Dan Muller said Wednesday that 6-foot-9 Abdou Ndiaye has decided to return after putting his name in the transfer portal. Ndiaye averaged 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this past season as a redshirt sophomore while starting eight of 23 games.
"He's a great kid and we love him," said Muller of Ndiaye, a native of Senegal. "It was his choice to check some things out and his choice to come back, and we're happy he's back with us."
ISU officially announced the signing of 6-7, 210-pound forward Kendall Lewis on Wednesday. Lewis played the past two seasons with Appalachian State and joins 5-10 guard Mark Freeman from Tennessee State in signing with the Redbirds for next season.
Lewis, a native of Snellville, Ga., played in nine games this season for the Mountaineers before entering the transfer portal in January. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 75.7% from the free throw line but made only 5 of 24 attempts from 3-point range.
"Kendall can play a bunch of positions. He's an elite defender and can guard 1-4 pretty easily," said Muller. "He's good with the ball. Obviously he needs to shoot it from 3 better, but he shoots it (well) from the foul line and is another guy who has a lot of minutes and a lot of starts under his belt."
Muller was searching for another point guard after leading scorer DJ Horne decided to transfer (eventually landing at Arizona State). Freeman fit the bill after leading Tennessee State, which is coached by former Muller assistant Brian "Penny" Collins, with a 17.1 scoring average.
"Mark is going to be the quickest guy on the court most nights," said Muller. "He's a smaller guard and had to score a ton this year, but he's a facilitator and a scorer. He has great feet and can really pass the ball."
Muller said it will be no problem using Freeman and 6-5 point guard Howard Fleming Jr. on the court at the same time, much like ISU did last season with Fleming and Horne.
"One thing with Howard with his size, he can play with anybody," said Muller. "You saw him guard 4s (power forwards) sometimes last year. He's a pretty versatile player and you can absolutely play those guys together."
Lewis and Freeman each will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds. They are eligible immediately as the NCAA is giving a waiver to first-time transfers.
ISU still has two available scholarships with the No. 1 priority getting an inside player, especially after starting center Dusan Mahorcic put his name in the transfer portal last month.
While many teams have already filled out their rosters with the explosion of players entering the transfer portal this spring, Muller isn't worried about "turning my test in first."
"The one thing that I did decide early is that I was going to be very picky and not going to just sign a guy to sign a guy," he said. "We had some specific needs and I always figured there would be guys available, so don't take someone unless you really, really want them. We haven't offered many guys even having four scholarships in the process."
With players still entering the transfer portal on a daily basis, Muller isn't in any hurry to sign a player and get recruiting done.
"I'm trying to get a big who can contribute, someone with experience hopefully, and someone who can come in right away. We're still very picky with that," he said. "The second (scholarship) we can do a lot of different things with it."
Muller said all ISU players will be on campus in June for summer school and individual workouts. That didn't happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA is lifting the dead recruiting period that has been in effect since last April. Players will be allowed to visit campuses on June 1 and coaches can go back on the road recruiting in late June.
ISU could still be in the market for another player for the 2021-22 season.
"So much has changed in the landscape of college basketball. There's going to be a ton of available (high school) kids playing this summer," said Muller. "It's so hard to recruit guys without seeing them. We're all in same boat. No one has an advantage. Recruiting for 14-15 months without seeing a kid in person — not just watching them play, but seeing them face to face, seeing how tall they actually are, watching their body language, things like that — just the ability to go back out is going to be great."
