Watch now: After landing WNIT spot, Illinois State women happy to still be playing

“With our body of work and our NET (ranking), I thought we were in,” said Gillespie. “We had the ninth best NET in the field of 32.”

The postseason appearance is the first for the ISU women since 2013.

“We practiced (Monday) before we found out. I’m really proud of this group,” Gillespie said. “It was even more special because they cut down the field this year with only 32. I think last year we would have made it one way or the other (NCAA or WNIT). But the world shut down.”

The Redbirds are led by first-team MVC all-star JuJu Redmond and honorable mention pick Mary Crompton.

ISU (15-7) faces Tulane (17-8) in Friday’s final quarterfinal of the Memphis Regional.

If the Redbirds win, they face the winner of Samford (14-9) vs. Mississippi (11-11) at 8 p.m. Saturday. If ISU loses, a matchup with the Samford-Ole Miss loser would take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tulane was 12-6 in American Athletic Conference play. The Green Wave downed Temple in the first round of the AAC Tournament before being ousted by top seed South Florida.

Tulane averages 68.8 points and gives up 60.3.