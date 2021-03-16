Watch now: After landing WNIT spot, Illinois State women happy to still be playing

NORMAL — It all seemed to make so much sense.
An uncomplicated trek north on Interstate 39 would land the Illinois State women’s basketball team in Rockford for an opening game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Friday.
Instead, the Redbirds are headed south to Memphis, Tenn., where ISU will oppose Tulane on Friday at 8 p.m.
No complaints are emanating from the team’s Redbird Arena office.
“Logistically, we were hoping for Rockford, but we got sent to Memphis,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said Tuesday. “It is what it is. We get to play. It’s better than sitting and watching.”
The Redbirds likely were sent south because they were closer to Memphis than Missouri Valley Conference rivals Drake and Northern Iowa. The Bulldogs and Panthers will both play in Rockford.
Gillespie was confident the Redbirds would receive a berth in the WNIT despite a first-round MVC Tournament loss to Loyola.
“With our body of work and our NET (ranking), I thought we were in,” said Gillespie. “We had the ninth best NET in the field of 32.”
The postseason appearance is the first for the ISU women since 2013.
“We practiced (Monday) before we found out. I’m really proud of this group,” Gillespie said. “It was even more special because they cut down the field this year with only 32. I think last year we would have made it one way or the other (NCAA or WNIT). But the world shut down.”
The Redbirds are led by first-team MVC all-star JuJu Redmond and honorable mention pick Mary Crompton.
ISU (15-7) faces Tulane (17-8) in Friday’s final quarterfinal of the Memphis Regional.
If the Redbirds win, they face the winner of Samford (14-9) vs. Mississippi (11-11) at 8 p.m. Saturday. If ISU loses, a matchup with the Samford-Ole Miss loser would take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tulane was 12-6 in American Athletic Conference play. The Green Wave downed Temple in the first round of the AAC Tournament before being ousted by top seed South Florida.
Tulane averages 68.8 points and gives up 60.3.
VanHyfte in Elite Eight: Former Redbird Morgan VanHyfte is headed to the Division II Elite Eight. VanHyfte has started all 26 games for 22-4 Central Missouri and averages 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.