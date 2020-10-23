Watch now: Alex Kotov believes his style 'a good fit' for Illinois State's basketball team

Kotov sees himself as a power forward who contributes a lot of different things.

"I can play multiple positions because I can do almost everything," he said. "I can dribble, pass, shoot, drive, all that stuff."

Can he defend some of the bigger bodies in the Missouri Valley Conference such as Loyola's Cameron Krutwig and Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe while giving up 30 to 40 pounds?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I saw their clips, but you know what? Weight means nothing," said Kotov. "You have to be smart."

Kotov showed that when he got some dumbbells to work out with at home in Russia during the early part of the pandemic. He wasn't able to get to the gym for any basketball activity for a couple months.

"It was pretty much the same as in America, everything got shut down (early). We weren't even able to go outside," he said. "We had a little system. We had to log in the address where we were going and address you were living at, and if someone stopped you outside you have to be on that route."

Kotov, who started playing basketball when he was 10 or 11, said he was finally able to get back in the gym and do some workouts with a former coach.