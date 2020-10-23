Watch now: Alex Kotov believes his style 'a good fit' for Illinois State's basketball team

NORMAL — Alex Kotov knew he found a new home while sitting behind Illinois State's bench for last season's home finale against Bradley at Redbird Arena.
"They play kind of the style I played my whole life back in Russia," said Kotov. "They have a little overseas playing style, a lot of open 3s, a lot of drives and kicks, more passes and stuff ... I felt that pretty much it was the same way I played my whole life, and I'm going to be a good fit for that team."
It took a little longer than the 6-foot-10, 218-pound Kotov or ISU head basketball coach Dan Muller hoped to get him back on campus. Kotov, who was with Daytona State (Fla.) College last year, was home in Moscow for spring break when the global pandemic hit.
He didn't arrive in Normal until mid-August and immediately had to do a mandatory quarantine for 14 days.
There have been others starts and stops since then. Kotov is currently in another 14-day quarantine after an ISU player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the Redbirds had only five official practices.
Yet Kotov is eager to make up for lost time and help ISU recover from a 10-21 record last season.
"Conditioning-wise it took me a minute to catch up to guys who got here early, but right now I feel I'm at the same level as the other guys," he said. "I feel pretty comfortable with the system and how they play."
Muller realizes all the time Kotov missed with the Redbirds in summer and early fall have him playing catchup. The current quarantine, which ends Nov. 2, might hurt Kotov more than anyone on the roster with only three weeks after that until the first game.
"Alex has good basketball IQ, ability and good size," said Muller. "In order to produce at this level he has a long way to go learning how to compete consistently everyday. But that's stuff you learn in workouts and practice. You develop those habits."
Senior forward Keith Fisher III is set at one of ISU's two frontcourt spots. The other will be manned by Kotov, 6-10 Dusan Mahorcic from Moberly (Mo.) Community College, redshirt sophomore Abdou Ndiaye, freshman Alston Andrews and possibly junior Sy Chatman, a transfer from UMass who is seeking an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
ICYMI, #REDBIRDhoops opened practice this week. Check out the sights and sounds from the opening 🏀 practice! pic.twitter.com/zej34gSpoe— Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) October 17, 2020
Kotov sees himself as a power forward who contributes a lot of different things.
"I can play multiple positions because I can do almost everything," he said. "I can dribble, pass, shoot, drive, all that stuff."
Can he defend some of the bigger bodies in the Missouri Valley Conference such as Loyola's Cameron Krutwig and Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe while giving up 30 to 40 pounds?
"I saw their clips, but you know what? Weight means nothing," said Kotov. "You have to be smart."
Kotov showed that when he got some dumbbells to work out with at home in Russia during the early part of the pandemic. He wasn't able to get to the gym for any basketball activity for a couple months.
"It was pretty much the same as in America, everything got shut down (early). We weren't even able to go outside," he said. "We had a little system. We had to log in the address where we were going and address you were living at, and if someone stopped you outside you have to be on that route."
Kotov, who started playing basketball when he was 10 or 11, said he was finally able to get back in the gym and do some workouts with a former coach.
"By the time it was June or July, I was able to fully get in the gym and work out with old teams I played with," he said.
Kotov didn't know much English when he arrived in the United States in 2017 to play for powerful Montverde Academy in Florida.
That team went 35-0 and won the Geico National Boys Championship. It was a loaded roster that included a slew of major college players led by R.J. Barrett, who went to Duke for a year before becoming the No. 3 overall draft pick by the New York Knicks.
After that Kotov went to Palm Beach (Fla.) State. He started 26 games, averaging 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field.
When Martin McCann left as Palm Beach State's coach to go to Daytona State, Kotov and a couple other players followed.
Kotov suffered a spiral fracture on the pinkie of his non-shooting left hand in the second game and had surgery. He sat out the rest of the season to preserve three years of eligibility with a future Division I team that turned out to be the Redbirds.
Now it could be four years with the NCAA giving all winter student-athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic and any interruptions it might cause this season.
Jaycee Hillsman and Madison Williams wore No. 25 the past couple seasons for ISU. Now it will be Kotov's jersey number, but for no specific reason.
"I was wearing No. 8 playing overseas," he said. "Here I could not choose 8 in high school or junior college. Coach (Muller) asked what number I wanted to wear. I said, 'Coach, give me whatever.' He gave me 25, and I'm going to stick with it for a while."
