Watch now: Antonio Reeves believes 'pro mentality' should help his play with Redbirds

NORMAL — While Antonio Reeves took his name out of the NBA Draft, he doesn't want to lose a professional mindset he picked up the past couple months.

Reeves believes that kind of focus will help both him and Illinois State's basketball team this upcoming season.

The 6-foot-5 guard is back on campus working out with his Illinois State teammates after officially withdrawing from the NBA Draft last week.

"My intention was to come back to school. I knew my stock was not as high as it should be going into that," said Reeves after Thursday morning's workout inside Horton Field House's North Gym. "But I tried to focus on the business side of the league and have that pro mentality as well. That's my main focus of why I really did that."

Reeves said he went to Miami and worked out with "pro trainers who have been in the league a long time." That included three workouts a day plus morning weight lifting.

While Reeves didn't get an official workout with any team, he heard from NBA personnel people about what he needs to do to reach that level.

"The feedback was to be more physical on the court, get stronger, get my body weight up and definitely stay in the gym and get my (shooting) percentages up and definitely be more active on the defensive end," he said.

Reeves said he weighs a "solid" 180 pounds and hopes to reach 190 by the time the season starts.

ISU head coach Dan Muller is glad to have Reeves back as the entire Redbird team, which includes four transfers, is together for the first time this summer.

Yet Muller is also grateful Reeves was able to get from others what he needs to do to develop his game.

"The more times someone can hear, 'This is what you have to work on,' that helps," said Muller. "For Antonio to go work with some high-level guys who know what they're talking about — and, by the way, I don't care who our guys work out with, I'm all for it — but for him to get some feedback and take ownership of his improvements, he didn't have to be there, I think it was great for him."

Reeves averaged 12.4 points last season while shooting 42.5% from the field, 30.6% on 3-pointers and 76.3% from the free throw line. He also contributed 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Getting to know Redbird newcomers Mark Freeman (Tennessee State), Kendall Lewis (Appalachian State), Liam McChesney (Utah State) and Ryan Schmitt (Des Moines Area Community College) during the last three weeks of summer workouts is important to Reeves.

His first impressions have been positive.

"Everybody is good at what they do. They're just in the gym getting better every day," said Reeves. "I like everybody. Everyone is a team player and (we) have to make sure everyone focuses."

Muller is not only happy to see Reeves back, but grateful everything seems to be returning to normal after enduring the effects of a pandemic season where it was anything but normal.

"It's so nice being in the gym. It really is a blessing. Anything in life you take things for granted," he said. "You can kind of forget how important things are ... relationship building is critical, just being around the guys. That's a big part of the job. You want to help them get better and be on the court with them. It's fun more than anything."

Losing the past two seasons hasn't been a whole lot of fun. ISU's record is 17-39, and the Redbirds are coming off their first last-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference since 2004.

While Muller said the Redbirds still need to make strength gains in the weight room, he stated, "To say that I'm pleased with our talent level would be an understatement."

Muller believes Freeman and Lewis have the chance to be "elite defenders." All four of the newcomers have three years of eligibility left, as does Reeves.

Last year's freshmen — Howard Fleming, Jr., Emon Washington and Alston Reeves — also are taking the next step up, said Muller. Fleming had double sports hernia surgery in April, but has been working out.

Something else has helped the Redbirds progress faster in their coach's eye.

"I love freshmen, but not having any (first-year scholarship freshmen) is obvious. You put something in and guys kind of know what to do," said Muller. "You have your three newcomers who have two years Division I experience and who know how to jump to the ball and know how to guard ball screens. Even if our technique is different, they pick it up quickly because they've been taught.

"Experience does help your talent equal production."

Schedule update

Muller said ISU's schedule is nearly complete with two more games needed to be finalized.

It was reported the Redbirds will open the season at home on Nov 9 against North Carolina-Wilmington. ISU is playing in the Cancun Challenge, which includes a Nov. 20 home game against Bucknell before heading to Mexico to face Saint Louis on Nov. 23 and either Buffalo or Stephen F. Austin the next day.

Ball State and Murray State are returning games from last season and coming to Normal. Muller said a return game to Redbird Arena with Northern Kentucky from the 2019-20 season is being pushed back, while Texas-San Antonio's return game to Normal might happen this season.

Muller also said ISU will play a guarantee game on the road, although he wouldn't divulge the opponent. "It's very drivable," the Redbird coach hinted.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.