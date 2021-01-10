Watch now: Antonio Reeves carries Illinois State to first Missouri Valley Conference win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sophomore Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 21 points to lift Illinois State to a 73-68 victory over Evansville on Sunday at Ford Center for the Redbirds' first Missouri Valley Conference victory.

Reeves sank five straight jumpers as ISU broke away from a 60-all tie in the final five minutes. Dusan Mahorcic added 13 points while DJ Horne and Josiah Strong had 10 each as the Redbirds improved to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the Valley.

ISU returns to Redbird Arena for the first time since Dec. 15 when it entertains Indiana State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Noah Frederking led the Purple Aces (6-6, 4-2) with 15 points, while Evan Kuhlman and Shamar Givance added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

ISU came out fast for the second straight game. Harouna Sissoko bulled inside to score and give the Redbirds a 19-8 lead with 11:20 left in the first half.

Horne picked up two quick fouls to give him three with 8:39 left, and the Redbirds stalled without him. ISU went more than five minutes without a basket and Evansville found its 3-point range after a cold start.

The Aces took a 24-22 lead before ISU closed with a 10-6 run, capped by Abdou Ndiaye's 3-pointer, for a 32-30 advantage at the break.