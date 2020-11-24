Watch now: Antonio Reeves, Illinois State ready to get things going at No. 23 Ohio State

NORMAL — As a freshman last season, Antonio Reeves only made three starts for Illinois State's basketball team. He was more of a finisher and usually on the court at the end of games, especially later in the season.
Reeves' role has changed as the season finally gets under way with Wednesday's 1 p.m. (CT) opener against No. 23-ranked Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, that will be nationally televised on ESPN.
He will now be a starter AND finisher.
"I'm looking forward to starting," said Reeves, who was part of last season's Missouri Valley Conference All-Bench Team. "I'm planning to come in with full effort for a good amount of time and help my team win."
The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard averaged 7.2 points in 22.4 minutes per game as ISU struggled to a 10-21 record. ISU head coach Dan Muller often lauded Reeves as the team's best perimeter defender.
However, the Chicago Simeon High School product struggled on the offensive end, shooting 38.4% from the field and 31.4% on 3-pointers.
"I've been in the gym getting up shots," said Reeves. "It's a mental thing figuring out what's wrong with my jumper and fixing it. I really don't mind how I shot in the past. I just have to focus for the future."
Muller likes what he has seen thus far.
"He's really shot it well in practice. He didn't do that last year in practice, especially early in the season," said Muller. "It's comfort level and confidence. Tone is a guy who's really committed to working on his shot outside of practice.
"He also is a guy who has to be one of the best defenders. That can take something out of you at times. Being in great shape is going to be important for him."
With ISU's vocal leader, Keith Fisher III, opting out this season due to COVID-19 concerns for his family, the soft-spoken Reeves knows his voice must be heard along with sophomore point guard DJ Horne and junior center Dusan Mahorcic, a transfer.
Fisher was the Redbirds' only senior. With just four juniors, this is tied for the least experienced team in ISU history.
"Coach has talked to me about what I need to do for the team," said Reeves. "I need to talk more on the floor and need to be vocal like Keith did. I've embraced it and focused on the floor and tell teammates where to go if they're confused."
Support Local Journalism
While Reeves may have deferred to older teammates such as Fisher, Zach Copeland and Jaycee Hillsman last season, he can't act like a freshman again.
"Antonio, in general, is really a team guy and not overly aggressive and not selfish much," said Muller. "But we want him to be aggressive offensively and take the right shots."
Value City Arena usually holds almost 19,000 fans. Many arenas won't have a crowd this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.
While that should take away the intimidation factor for ISU against Ohio State, it will be an adjustment for the players.
"It's sort of like open gyms when you're playing 5-on-5," said Reeves. "It's going to be really different."
This definitely will be a different kind of opener for ISU.
The Redbirds have undergone a couple starts and stops because of positive COVID-19 cases that forced players to quarantine for 12-14 days. Then throw in Fisher's bombshell earlier this month, and the Redbirds have been playing catch-up getting ready.
Game planning for the Buckeyes has been held to a minimum. Instead, the Redbirds have concentrated more on themselves.
"We'll be very vanilla for this prep even though we're playing a terrific team," said Muller. "This is the first time that our guys get to go through a full scouting report. Usually you have a scrimmage and exhibition game. They're used to seeing a personnel sheet and plays and clips, and you kind of get used to it."
Ohio State, coming off a 21-10 season, returns only one double-figure scorer in 6-3 junior guard Duane Washington Jr. (11.6 ppg). Point guard CJ Walker (8.7 ppg, 3.4 assists) and forward Kyle Young (7.5 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) are other returning starters.
Justice Sueing, a 6-7 junior forward, averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds two years ago at Cal before transferring to Ohio State and sitting out last season. The Buckeyes also expect 6-7, 240-pound sophomore E.J. Liddell, a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball after leading Belleville West to a pair of Class 4A state titles, to make a step up after contributing 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds off the bench.
"It's hard to pick my biggest concerns out of my long list of concerns, but the physicality is certainly something you see on film. It's guards to bigs," said Muller. "Can we play without fouling? A lot of times you play a physical team and foul more."
Reeves remembers facing Liddell in high school.
"He's a really awesome player," said Reeves. "It's crazy to be on this next level playing against him."
ISU, which bused to Columbus after a Tuesday morning practice on campus, will spend Thanksgiving there before facing UMass Lowell on Saturday. Game time has not been announced.
