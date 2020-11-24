Watch now: Antonio Reeves, Illinois State ready to get things going at No. 23 Ohio State

Muller likes what he has seen thus far.

"He's really shot it well in practice. He didn't do that last year in practice, especially early in the season," said Muller. "It's comfort level and confidence. Tone is a guy who's really committed to working on his shot outside of practice.

"He also is a guy who has to be one of the best defenders. That can take something out of you at times. Being in great shape is going to be important for him."

With ISU's vocal leader, Keith Fisher III, opting out this season due to COVID-19 concerns for his family, the soft-spoken Reeves knows his voice must be heard along with sophomore point guard DJ Horne and junior center Dusan Mahorcic, a transfer.

Fisher was the Redbirds' only senior. With just four juniors, this is tied for the least experienced team in ISU history.

"Coach has talked to me about what I need to do for the team," said Reeves. "I need to talk more on the floor and need to be vocal like Keith did. I've embraced it and focused on the floor and tell teammates where to go if they're confused."

