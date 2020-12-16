Watch now: Balanced Illinois State women will host Omaha

NORMAL –—Over the first two games, the Illinois State women’s basketball team has had 10 players contribute eight or more points in a contest.

After 2019-20 seniors Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett were two of the three Redbirds to average double figure scoring last season, that is a welcome sight to ISU coach Kristen Gillespie.

“I absolutely love it,” Gillespie said. “We’ve had really good players the last couple years. We have really good players this year, but it’s a little bit more of a level playing field. We want to be as hard to guard as possible.”

The Redbirds are 2-0 entering Thursday’s 2 p.m. nonconference game against Omaha at Redbird Arena. No spectators are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Any time you get to put the uniform on, it’s a great day,” said Gillespie, who has had four games cancelled already this season because of COVID concerns.