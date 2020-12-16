Watch now: Balanced Illinois State women will host Omaha

NORMAL –—Over the first two games, the Illinois State women’s basketball team has had 10 players contribute eight or more points in a contest.
After 2019-20 seniors Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett were two of the three Redbirds to average double figure scoring last season, that is a welcome sight to ISU coach Kristen Gillespie.
“I absolutely love it,” Gillespie said. “We’ve had really good players the last couple years. We have really good players this year, but it’s a little bit more of a level playing field. We want to be as hard to guard as possible.”
The Redbirds are 2-0 entering Thursday’s 2 p.m. nonconference game against Omaha at Redbird Arena. No spectators are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Any time you get to put the uniform on, it’s a great day,” said Gillespie, who has had four games cancelled already this season because of COVID concerns.
Sophomore Mary Crompton leads the Redbirds at 17.0 points per game thus far and has connected on 9 of 12 shots from 3-point range. After sitting out the opener, sophomore DeAnna Wilson registered 14 points and five rebounds in a Sunday win over Western Illinois in her ISU debut.
.@DeeWilson21 checks in after the timeout and immediately scores her first basket as a Redbird!— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) December 13, 2020
ISU 9, WIU 11 | 4:08 1Q#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/yf6eqjJlJB
“For her to do what she did is pretty impressive,” Gillespie said of Wilson. “That was what we think she can be for us. She’s going to be a great post presence for us. She’s scratching the surface of the player she is going to become.”
ISU has defeated Saint Xavier (98-53) and Western Illinois (85-55).
Go time! 🚦— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) December 13, 2020
📺 | https://t.co/U7R13sMoUe
📻 | https://t.co/rGM5o39V4D
📈 | https://t.co/OC6IiD1XHq#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/Za2WtAjLRC
Omaha is 1-3 with a win over Northern Colorado and losses to Iowa State, Illinois and Kansas State.
“They are much improved over last year. Their new coach has done a heckuva job,” said Gillespie. “I told the team don’t let their record fool you. Their three losses are to Power Five teams. They will be a tough matchup on the defensive end.”
The Mavericks are being outrebounded by a 10.2 margin.
Gillespie is hopeful of adding a Saturday home game but nothing was finalized as of Wednesday evening.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!