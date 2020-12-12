Watch now: Ball State builds early big lead en route to win over Illinois State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ishmael El-Amin staked Ball State to a big early lead with four 3-pointers and Illinois State could never catch up as the Cardinals took an 82-66 victory in a nonconference basketball game Saturday night at Worthen Arena.

Junior guard Dedric Boyd came off the bench to pace the Redbirds (2-3) with 15 points. Dusan Mahorcic contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds and Josiah Strong had 14 points.

ISU hit 43.1% from the field and 9 of 25 on 3-pointers, but were only 1 of 5 at the line. The Redbirds committed 19 turnovers.

"It starts in practice. We have to go hard in practice," said Boyd. "Our practice speed is not the speed as our game speed. Our practice we start off bad sometimes, and practice carries over into games. That's what happened."

Ball State (3-2) was led by El-Amin, a senior guard who scored 20 points. Senior forward Brachen Hazen added 14 points and 11 rebounds and senior guard K.J. Walton scored 10.

The Cardinals shot 46.2% from the field while making 9 of 28 outside the arc. Both teams had 40 rebounds.

