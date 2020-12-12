Watch now: Ball State builds early big lead en route to win over Illinois State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ishmael El-Amin staked Ball State to a big early lead with four 3-pointers and Illinois State could never catch up as the Cardinals took an 82-66 victory in a nonconference basketball game Saturday night at Worthen Arena.
First ISU basket as DJ Horne finds Dusan Mahorcic inside pic.twitter.com/iGmCdyrpqy— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 13, 2020
Junior guard Dedric Boyd came off the bench to pace the Redbirds (2-3) with 15 points. Dusan Mahorcic contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds and Josiah Strong had 14 points.
ISU hit 43.1% from the field and 9 of 25 on 3-pointers, but were only 1 of 5 at the line. The Redbirds committed 19 turnovers.
"It starts in practice. We have to go hard in practice," said Boyd. "Our practice speed is not the speed as our game speed. Our practice we start off bad sometimes, and practice carries over into games. That's what happened."
Ball State (3-2) was led by El-Amin, a senior guard who scored 20 points. Senior forward Brachen Hazen added 14 points and 11 rebounds and senior guard K.J. Walton scored 10.
The Cardinals shot 46.2% from the field while making 9 of 28 outside the arc. Both teams had 40 rebounds.
The Cardinals shot 55.6% from the field in the first half in building a 50-36 lead at the intermission. They scored the first basket of the second half to push the lead to 16.
ISU went on a 13-3 run, capped by two Strong 3-pointers, to chop Ball State's lead to 66-60 with 7:19 left.
But the Redbirds came up empty on their next four possessions and never got within two possessions again. ISU head coach Dan Muller picked up a technical with 2:31 left after Howard Fleming Jr. was called for traveling, with El-Amin sinking both free throws for a 77-64 lead.
With El-Amin hitting four 3-pointers, Ball State sank 12 of its first 17 shots in building a 31-15 lead. Boyd then got hot, drilling three 3-pointers and a floater to spark an 17-8 ISU run that helped cut the Cardinals' lead to 39-32.
"I wasn't looking for my shot. I was playing the game however I was guarded," said Boyd. "I don't look for my shots like that. I just do whatever to try to win. If my shot is falling, it's falling, and if it's not, it's not."
Ball State used an 11-2 surge to build the lead back to 16 before Antonio Reeves' 15-foot jumper got ISU within 50-36 at halftime.
ISU entertains Chicago State at 2 p.m. Tuesday in its final nonconference game at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds open Missouri Valley Conference action Dec. 27 against Loyola at Chicago.
