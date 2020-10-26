Watch now: Blake Fehrmann in line to help with Illinois State pass rush

NORMAL – A relentless Illinois State pass rush that produced 52 sacks was a gigantic reason the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019.
When end Romeo McKnight transferred to Charlotte to play his senior season this fall, he took 12 of those sacks with him.
As ISU coach Brock Spack, defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp and defensive line coach Brian Hendricks go about rebuilding that pass rush, Blake Fehrmann is emerging as an answer.
The New Mexico transfer has stepped into McKnight’s vacated spot and impressed Spack.
“I think he had a very good fall. He’s gotten better and better,” Spack said. “He’s one of our better pass rushers, particularly inside.”
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore, Fehrmann played sparingly last season, picking up three tackles in three games.
“It’s been real good. Coach Hendricks is such a good coach,” said Fehrmann. “He really gets people to their max potential. He wants perfection.”
Fehrmann was able to take mental notes while watching McKnight earn first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.
“Romeo was really good to learn off of. He’s a great pass rusher,” Fehrmann said. “I can take some of what he did and use it in my game. I watch his film from last year all the time.”
Fehrmann originally committed to ISU out of Brookfield (Wis.) Central High School. But when former Redbird defensive line coach Spence Nowinsky left for Miami of Ohio, Fehrmann recanted and signed with New Mexico where he redshirted in 2018.
“I really liked Nowinsky. I got other offers and decided to go there,” said Fehrmann. “It happened for the best. I came back here, and I don’t take anything for granted.”
Spack points out that even McKnight needed time to evolve into the force he was in 2019 after transferring to ISU from Iowa.
“You’ve got to have a pass rusher. Great pass rushers are hard to find,” Spack said. “But it took him three years to develop that. Last year he was really good. We can bounce Fehrmann around inside and outside. That’s what Romeo could do.”
Fehrmann believes the ISU defense will continue its elite level of play from last season.
“I feel like we’re going to be really, really good,” he said. “We have really good coaches, and we’re going to play really hard. When you play really hard, good things are going to happen.”
Foes in action: ISU’s MVFC opponents have played four games this fall with Southern Illinois set to face Southeast Missouri on Friday in Carbondale.
Missouri State, which will host the Redbirds on Feb. 27, went 0-3 in the fall with 27-20 and 33-24 defeats to Central Arkansas and a 48-0 thrashing in a money game at Oklahoma.
That gives Spack and his coaching staff three games to study the tendencies of new Bears coach Bobby Petrino.
“Yeah, it’s nice. For scouting purposes, it worked out,” Spack said. “At least we have a clue, but all you have to do is watch old Louisville tape.
"You know what he’s done. He’s a pro-style coach. That’s been his style. It might be an advantage for them to figure out who they are in those three games.”
Defending MVFC and FCS national champion North Dakota State also played Central Arkansas, which was eliminated by ISU in the 2019 playoffs, and prevailed, 39-28, at the Fargodome.
It was the final game for Bison All-Americans quarterback Trey Lance and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, who have declared for the NFL Draft and will not play for NDSU in the spring.
“Nothing really changed, and we didn’t get to see the back up (quarterback),” said Spack, whose Redbirds will travel to NDSU for a March 13 game.
Game times: Although ISU has yet to announce times for the eight-game spring schedule, times have been set for two road contests.
The Redbirds’ game at Missouri State will begin at 2 p.m., and the NDSU contest is set for 2:30 p.m.
