Watch now: Blake Fehrmann in line to help with Illinois State pass rush

Missouri State, which will host the Redbirds on Feb. 27, went 0-3 in the fall with 27-20 and 33-24 defeats to Central Arkansas and a 48-0 thrashing in a money game at Oklahoma.

That gives Spack and his coaching staff three games to study the tendencies of new Bears coach Bobby Petrino.

“Yeah, it’s nice. For scouting purposes, it worked out,” Spack said. “At least we have a clue, but all you have to do is watch old Louisville tape.

"You know what he’s done. He’s a pro-style coach. That’s been his style. It might be an advantage for them to figure out who they are in those three games.”

Defending MVFC and FCS national champion North Dakota State also played Central Arkansas, which was eliminated by ISU in the 2019 playoffs, and prevailed, 39-28, at the Fargodome.

It was the final game for Bison All-Americans quarterback Trey Lance and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, who have declared for the NFL Draft and will not play for NDSU in the spring.

“Nothing really changed, and we didn’t get to see the back up (quarterback),” said Spack, whose Redbirds will travel to NDSU for a March 13 game.