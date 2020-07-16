Watch now: Bowens, Kinnaird, Kessler commit to sign with Illinois State football

Three recent commitments have added size and speed to the Illinois State football recruiting class.
Bringing the speed is versatile Jeff Bowens Jr. of Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech High School. The size comes from offensive lineman Aidan Kinnaird of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, and tight end Nick Kessler of Marysville, Ohio.
That brings to 10 the number of high school standouts who have announced their plans to sign a national letter of intent to play at ISU.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Bowens could be utilized as a receiver, cornerback or kick returner by the Redbirds.
“I just feel like I’m an athlete. I’ll play wherever I’m needed, wherever I can make an impact,” Bowens said.
Bowens estimated he caught 30 passes for around 600 yards as a junior. On defense, he made 50 tackles and had just two passes completed against his coverage.
He also is a threat on the track. Bowens has been clocked in 6.99 seconds in the 60-meter dash and was part of a Southfield 800 relay team that turned in a blistering time of 1:26.9.
“The (ISU) coaches made we feel welcome. They treated me right,” said Bowens, who also had offers from FBS programs Western Michigan and Miami of Ohio. “They really wanted me. I felt like it was a nice environment for me to play.”
Bowens added he “loves returning kicks. It gives me a chance to open up my speed and make open field moves and run by people. It’s real fun. I feel like I’m playing backyard football.”
Kinnaird’s Westlake team won the Texas state championship last season in Class 6A Division II and posted a 15-1 record. The 6-5, 310-pounder also considered offers from FBS New Mexico and FCS Incarnate Word and Bryant.
“We were a big passing team. Our receivers were really good. This year we’ll do a lot more running,” Kinnaird said. “Right now, I’m better at run blocking. I’m more explosive as a guard, but I’m getting fast enough to play tackle. For college, I’m more of a guard. I’m more that body type.”
Kinnaird likes the fact ISU has a history of being a successful rushing team and also appreciates the down to earth nature of Redbird offensive line coach Harold Etheridge.
Kinnaird “likes the connection” that ISU head coach Brock Spack worked with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees when both were at Purdue. Brees is a Westlake product.
“It’s a really good school. I love it. I feel like I can win a championship there,” he said of ISU. “They also have four players in the NFL. That’s more than a lot of schools in the higher division. They also have a great business school.”
Kessler, whose hometown is near Columbus, drove to Normal to check out the town and the ISU campus. Because of the NCAA dead period, he was unable to meet face-to-face with ISU coaches.
“A couple of the coaches have been texting me for a couple months,” said the 6-6, 225-pounder. “They were all very friendly. It was nice to meet them on Zoom and see their faces.”
Kessler also plays basketball and competes in the high jump and hurdles for the Marysville track team. It was that athleticism that brought on scholarship offers, not gaudy receiving numbers.
“We run 80 percent of the time. We don’t throw much,” he said. “They have us blocking so much. That’s what tight ends usually do at Marysville. We run a lot of drills that focus on hand placement. I like to go one-on-one and get them out of the way and hit them as hard as I can.”
Kessler insists he is a capable receiver.
“I love catching the ball and running routes,” he said. "I'm one of the faster tight ends."
Kessler also had FCS scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky and Indiana State.
