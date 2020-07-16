Watch now: Bowens, Kinnaird, Kessler commit to sign with Illinois State football

Kessler, whose hometown is near Columbus, drove to Normal to check out the town and the ISU campus. Because of the NCAA dead period, he was unable to meet face-to-face with ISU coaches.

“A couple of the coaches have been texting me for a couple months,” said the 6-6, 225-pounder. “They were all very friendly. It was nice to meet them on Zoom and see their faces.”

Kessler also plays basketball and competes in the high jump and hurdles for the Marysville track team. It was that athleticism that brought on scholarship offers, not gaudy receiving numbers.

“We run 80 percent of the time. We don’t throw much,” he said. “They have us blocking so much. That’s what tight ends usually do at Marysville. We run a lot of drills that focus on hand placement. I like to go one-on-one and get them out of the way and hit them as hard as I can.”

Kessler insists he is a capable receiver.

“I love catching the ball and running routes,” he said. "I'm one of the faster tight ends."

Kessler also had FCS scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky and Indiana State.

