Watch now: Bradley holds off Illinois State baseball for one-run conference victory

Bradley (19-20) locked up a top four tournament seed with an 11-10 conference record.

ISU starter Jordan Lussier (6-3) was touched for a two-run Keaton Rice home run in the second inning after a walk to Eli Rawlinson.

Aidan Huggins’ fourth homer of the season – a solo blast to left field – handed the Redbirds their first run in the third.

Lussier and the Redbirds ran into some self-inflicted misery in the fifth.

After a Carl Valk leadoff single, Jackson Chatterton attempted to sacrifice. ISU first baseman Jake McCaw was charged with an error when he could not secure the throw to first from Lussier.

Ryan Vogel then also bunted. Lussier fielded the roller and threw to drawn-in third baseman Nick Gile, who could not make it back to the base in time to force out Valk.

Brendan Dougherty coaxed a walk to force in Valk and Chatteron came in to score on a wild pitch for a 4-1 Braves lead.

“Obviously, we gave them five outs that inning,” Holm said. “I think we did a good job keeping it at two (runs) when you give them that many outs. Early on in the year that seemed to cost us a snowman, eight runs, or something like that.