Watch now: Bradley holds off Illinois State baseball for one-run conference victory

PEORIA — The Illinois State baseball team faced a left-handed starting pitcher for the first time in 21 games Friday in Bradley’s Brooks Gosswein.
ISU coach Steve Holm called that a non-factor.
“The arm strength of Gosswein was a factor,” Holm said. “He was 92 (mph), 95 sometimes. Ultimately, that kind of stuff is hard to hit for a college hitter.”
Gosswein departed in the sixth inning with a two-run lead and Bradley hung on for a 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference win at Dozer Park.
“He did a pretty good job of keeping us off balance,” said Holm. “We did a pretty good job of squaring him up a few times. We just couldn’t quite string those hits together.”
Ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. series finale, ISU dropped to 22-31 overall and 12-14 in the Valley. The Redbirds still have a chance to secure a top four seed in next week’s MVC Tournament, but must win Saturday and have Dallas Baptist complete a sweep of Southern Illinois.
Bradley (19-20) locked up a top four tournament seed with an 11-10 conference record.
ISU starter Jordan Lussier (6-3) was touched for a two-run Keaton Rice home run in the second inning after a walk to Eli Rawlinson.
Aidan Huggins’ fourth homer of the season – a solo blast to left field – handed the Redbirds their first run in the third.
Lussier and the Redbirds ran into some self-inflicted misery in the fifth.
After a Carl Valk leadoff single, Jackson Chatterton attempted to sacrifice. ISU first baseman Jake McCaw was charged with an error when he could not secure the throw to first from Lussier.
Ryan Vogel then also bunted. Lussier fielded the roller and threw to drawn-in third baseman Nick Gile, who could not make it back to the base in time to force out Valk.
Brendan Dougherty coaxed a walk to force in Valk and Chatteron came in to score on a wild pitch for a 4-1 Braves lead.
“Obviously, we gave them five outs that inning,” Holm said. “I think we did a good job keeping it at two (runs) when you give them that many outs. Early on in the year that seemed to cost us a snowman, eight runs, or something like that.
"We’ve got to make those plays, but we’ve got to come up with a few more hits that what we did as well.”
The Redbirds pulled within 4-2 in the fifth when Kyle Soberano tripled to right-center field and crossed the plate when Jordan Libman chopped an infield single over third baseman Dougherty.
Jed Moscot relieved Gosswein (4-1) in the sixth and help ISU scoreless for 2⅓ frames.
The Redbirds reached Bradley closer Theron Delinger for a ninth-inning tally on doubles from Jack Butler and Joe Butler, both into the right-field corner.
Joe Butler represented the tying run with one out, but pinch hitter Gunner Peterson struck out and Soberano flied to right as Denlinger notched his sixth save.
ISU reliever Colin Wyman struck out one in three scoreless innings after taking over for Lussier.
“I thought Jordan did a really good job,” said Holm. “Colin did a great job giving us a chance in the ninth inning to win it or tie it.”
The teams are playing a three-game series instead of the usual four in MVC play because of Dozer Park also housing Peoria Chiefs games this week.
ISU offered its home park, Duffy Bass Field, for a fourth contest so the series would match up in length with others throughout the season but the MVC office declined that request.
