Watch now: Bradley out for revenge against Illinois State after 18-point loss at Redbird Arena

Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said the four players violated team standards. On Tuesday's MVC Coaches Zoom call, Wardle was asked if they will play Thursday.

"They are still suspended as of today. As of today, they are not playing on Thursday," said Wardle, who repeated the same line when asked if those players were practicing.

Bradley harbored thoughts of winning its first MVC regular-season title in 25 years before coming to Normal a month ago. But starting with the loss to ISU, the Braves (11-13 overall) have dropped nine of their last 11 games and tumbled to 5-10 in the league and seventh in the MVC.

ISU (6-15, 3-12) sits last in the Valley with three games left and almost assured of being in the MVC Tournament's play-in round March 4 for the third straight year, a first since joining the league in 1981. But a season sweep of Bradley could ease a lot of frustration.

"We played very well in the first game," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Of course, Thursday's a brand new game as they all are. It's an important game for fans and everybody because of the rivalry. We're trying to continue to be more consistent."

