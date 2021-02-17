Watch now: Bradley out for revenge, but could be short-handed against Illinois State

Muller called Horne, who tied his career high with 23 points against Bradley last month, questionable.

Wardle shouldn't have to give a fiery pregame speech to get his players ready for the Redbirds. Of course, Bradley seemed ready at Redbird Arena and jumped out to a 16-4 lead before falling apart. Now, the Braves could be down to eight scholarship players.

"Our guys remember the game. It was a very frustrating game for our group because we didn't play very well," said Wardle. "We're going to have to come out and attack the 2-3 zone much better and move the ball better. Defensively we have to be a lot sharper on guarding their guards and defending the 3-point line."

Muller said he doesn't think ISU will "go over there and think it's easy by any stretch."

The Redbirds definitely won't if Strong, one of the team's oldest players, has anything to say about it.

"In a lot of ways I think the break helped him a little bit," said Muller. "He understands how to play the right way a little better. His foot is still not 100 percent, but he's a huge part of our team as a leader and brings a competitiveness to our group that is important."

