Watch now: Bradley out for revenge, but could be short-handed against Illinois State

PEORIA — The last thing Illinois State's basketball team should be Thursday is cocky. The young Redbirds, without a senior, needed to learn that lesson a while ago, but have struggled to do so.
"We have to come in with the mindset they're going to want theirs back because we beat them the first time," said ISU junior guard Josiah Strong. "We definitely have to come focused to go into Bradley."
The revenge motive figures to give Bradley an advantage in the Interstate-74 rivalry against ISU at 6 p.m. at Carver Arena. However, the Braves figure to be severely short-handed.
Four of Bradley's key players — senior forward Elijah Childs (14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds per game), junior guard Terry Nolan Jr. (11.2 ppg), junior forward Ja'Shon Henry (10.7 ppg) and senior guard Danya Kingsby (4.0 ppg) — missed last weekend's pair of losses at Missouri State after being suspended by head coach Brian Wardle for a violation of team standards.
The Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader reported Wednesday the four suspended players were named in a Springfield police report for an incident classified as a sex offense, but not rape, that happened at a Springfield hotel between 12:45 and 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The incident was reported at 7:36 a.m. that day.
The players have not been arrested or charged, but the investigation is still active.
During a Zoom press conference Wednesday, Wardle said: "An investigation is underway to determine if a crime or violation of student code of conduct occurred. The players in question are suspended from basketball related activities pending the investigation and we are continuing to gather information."
Still, Bradley hasn't forgotten the 73-55 whipping administered by ISU on Jan. 20 at Redbird Arena. Not only did it snap the Redbirds' five-game losing streak in the series, it sent the Braves into a spiral in the Missouri Valley Conference standings that hasn't stopped.
Bradley harbored thoughts of winning its first MVC regular-season title in 25 years before coming to Normal a month ago. But starting with the loss to ISU, the Braves (11-13 overall) have dropped nine of their last 11 games and tumbled to 5-10 in the league and seventh in the MVC.
ISU (6-15, 3-12) sits last in the Valley with three games left and almost assured of being in the MVC Tournament's play-in round March 4 for the third straight year, a first since joining the league in 1981. But a season sweep of Bradley could ease a lot of frustration.
"We played very well in the first game," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Of course, Thursday's a brand new game as they all are. It's an important game for fans and everybody because of the rivalry. We're trying to continue to be more consistent."
ISU's wasn't able to use the momentum of its upset victory against Bradley in Normal. The Redbirds lost their next six before probably playing their best game from start to finish last Saturday in rolling over Southern Illinois, 80-55.
But, again, ISU couldn't back that up. The Salukis came back Sunday and were in control throughout in a 59-49 victory.
"The way we look at all our opponents — obviously Bradley is heightened energy because of the rivalry — we've got to focus on us and execute our game plan," said Strong. "Obviously we expect them to come more locked in than last time because that's what teams do, especially when you lost to someone the first time around.
"It comes down to how locked in we are because (Sunday) we saw what happened when we weren't locked in. We have to find a way to consistently stay focused and execute our game plan."
Strong has bounced back from missing three games with a foot injury by averaging 13.3 points in his last three games. Now, ISU is worried about leading scorer DJ Horne, who missed the last 12 minutes of Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
Muller called Horne, who tied his career high with 23 points against Bradley last month, questionable.
Wardle shouldn't have to give a fiery pregame speech to get his players ready for the Redbirds. Of course, Bradley seemed ready at Redbird Arena and jumped out to a 16-4 lead before falling apart. Now, the Braves could be down to eight scholarship players.
"Our guys remember the game. It was a very frustrating game for our group because we didn't play very well," said Wardle. "We're going to have to come out and attack the 2-3 zone much better and move the ball better. Defensively we have to be a lot sharper on guarding their guards and defending the 3-point line."
Muller said he doesn't think ISU will "go over there and think it's easy by any stretch."
The Redbirds definitely won't if Strong, one of the team's oldest players, has anything to say about it.
"In a lot of ways I think the break helped him a little bit," said Muller. "He understands how to play the right way a little better. His foot is still not 100 percent, but he's a huge part of our team as a leader and brings a competitiveness to our group that is important."
