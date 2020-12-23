 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Brady Davis calls halt to Illinois State football career
0 comments
breaking

Watch now: Brady Davis calls halt to Illinois State football career

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Brady Davis first enrolled in college in 2015 at the University of Memphis.

As the Illinois State quarterback peers toward the rapidly approaching 2021, he has decided enough is enough.

Halfway through his third year at ISU and his sixth year in college, Davis announced Wednesday he is leaving the Redbird program.

"When we were practicing (this fall), I knew there were going to be some challenges personally for me and my wife (Michaela)," Davis said. "Once we finished up those practices, there was a lot of prayer and discussion about what was the best step forward for us.

"It became clear what we needed to do. There were a couple weeks I tried to fight it. Then I told everybody and it all settled in. It's not like I'm leaving early, I'm leaving late."

ISU's fall season was postponed because of the pandemic. The Redbirds are scheduled to begin an eight-game spring slate on Feb. 20.

Davis, who will turn 24 years old in January, transferred to ISU before the 2018 season.

He completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,935 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2018. He took a step back in 2019 with a 52.3 percent completion rate, 1,570 yards, nine TDs and nine interceptions.

The Columbus, Miss., native was injured in the regular season finale against Missouri State and did not play as the Redbirds won twice in the FCS playoffs before bowing out in the national quarterfinals to eventual national champion North Dakota State.

“I wish we had Brady but I totally understand,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He and his wife had planned to finish his career this last fall. They both want to get started with their life. If he played in the spring, it would just delay that a little longer.”

Davis' performance in ISU's fall practices convinced him he was fully recovered from knee surgery. He has accepted an invitation to play in the College Gridiron Showcase all-star game.

Sophomore Bryce Jefferson ascends to the No. 1 quarterback spot. Jefferson completed 15 of 34 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed for 124 yards.

Jefferson was quarterback for ISU’s FCS playoff victories over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas before the Redbird season ended in the quarterfinals.

Spack called that experience “very important. He was a much better player this fall than last winter. He’s really taken a huge step. I’m very impressed with him.”

This story will be updated

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020

Moment of glory
Uploaded Photos

Moment of glory

  • DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…

Rocketing to state

Rocketing to state

Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion. 

The pain of Alzheimer's

The pain of Alzheimer's

Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.

Choosing favorites

Choosing favorites

A veteran scribe picks his favorite Pantagraph area basketball venues.

Wallen takes over

Wallen takes over

Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.

+8 
Brady Davis, 2019

Davis

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News