Watch now: Brady Davis calls halt to Illinois State football career

NORMAL – Brady Davis first enrolled in college in 2015 at the University of Memphis.
As the Illinois State quarterback peers toward the rapidly approaching 2021, he has decided enough is enough.
Halfway through his third year at ISU and his sixth year in college, Davis announced Wednesday he is leaving the Redbird program.
"When we were practicing (this fall), I knew there were going to be some challenges personally for me and my wife (Michaela)," Davis said. "Once we finished up those practices, there was a lot of prayer and discussion about what was the best step forward for us.
"It became clear what we needed to do. There were a couple weeks I tried to fight it. Then I told everybody and it all settled in. It's not like I'm leaving early, I'm leaving late."
ISU's fall season was postponed because of the pandemic. The Redbirds are scheduled to begin an eight-game spring slate on Feb. 20.
Davis, who will turn 24 years old in January, transferred to ISU before the 2018 season.
He completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,935 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2018. He took a step back in 2019 with a 52.3 percent completion rate, 1,570 yards, nine TDs and nine interceptions.
The Columbus, Miss., native was injured in the regular season finale against Missouri State and did not play as the Redbirds won twice in the FCS playoffs before bowing out in the national quarterfinals to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
“I wish we had Brady but I totally understand,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He and his wife had planned to finish his career this last fall. They both want to get started with their life. If he played in the spring, it would just delay that a little longer.”
THANK YOU ISU ❤️— Brady Davis (@BradyDavis10) December 23, 2020
•Romans 12:12• 🙏🏽
Davis' performance in ISU's fall practices convinced him he was fully recovered from knee surgery. He has accepted an invitation to play in the College Gridiron Showcase all-star game.
Sophomore Bryce Jefferson ascends to the No. 1 quarterback spot. Jefferson completed 15 of 34 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed for 124 yards.
Jefferson was quarterback for ISU’s FCS playoff victories over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas before the Redbird season ended in the quarterfinals.
Spack called that experience “very important. He was a much better player this fall than last winter. He’s really taken a huge step. I’m very impressed with him.”
This story will be updated
