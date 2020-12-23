Watch now: Brady Davis calls halt to Illinois State football career

NORMAL – Brady Davis first enrolled in college in 2015 at the University of Memphis.

As the Illinois State quarterback peers toward the rapidly approaching 2021, he has decided enough is enough.

Halfway through his third year at ISU and his sixth year in college, Davis announced Wednesday he is leaving the Redbird program.

"When we were practicing (this fall), I knew there were going to be some challenges personally for me and my wife (Michaela)," Davis said. "Once we finished up those practices, there was a lot of prayer and discussion about what was the best step forward for us.

"It became clear what we needed to do. There were a couple weeks I tried to fight it. Then I told everybody and it all settled in. It's not like I'm leaving early, I'm leaving late."

ISU's fall season was postponed because of the pandemic. The Redbirds are scheduled to begin an eight-game spring slate on Feb. 20.

Davis, who will turn 24 years old in January, transferred to ISU before the 2018 season.