Watch now: Braydon and Bryson Deming fitting in nicely at Illinois State as transfers from Montana

NORMAL — Twin brothers Braydon and Bryson Deming are Montana guys.

They went to high school in Billings before playing football for the University of Montana in Missoula.

Yet Braydon and Bryson were not afraid to leave Big Sky Country (and the Big Sky Conference) to find a second home both athletically and academically at Illinois State.

“It was a very tough decision but a business decision,” Braydon said. “It was the best move we could make for our future.”

While wanting to remain at a high level of FCS competition, the Demings sought a desirable institution at which to pursue master’s degrees in exercise physiology.

Both have undergraduate degrees in exercise science and have two years of eligibility with the Redbirds.

Montana offered the master’s program the Demings wanted, but classes were held at the same time as Grizzlies’ practices.

That’s where ISU, with two former Montana assistant coaches on staff, happily stepped in.

“When we entered the transfer portal, Coach (Brian) Hendricks was one of the first ones to reach out and show interest,” said Bryson. “It kind of took off from there.

"We had a lot of familiarity with Coach Hendricks and Coach (Travis) Niekamp, who recruited us to Montana. We’re happy to be here. It’s a great spot to be.”

ISU coach Brock Spack is thrilled to have the Demings on board.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Braydon has boosted the Redbird defensive line as an end, while the 6-4, 245-pound Bryson is pushing for playing time at tight end.

“They are really good additions. I couldn’t be happier. Both of them are tremendous kids, hard workers and tough,” Spack said. “They’re great locker room, culture guys but also good players. They are much better athletes than even I thought they would be. They’re doing a great job.”

Bryson caught passes of 11 and 17 yards in ISU’s intrasquad scrimmage. Both went for touchdowns.

“He came in and worked really hard this summer. He learned the playbook, learned the techniques and all the stuff we do here,” said C.J. Irvin, ISU’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator.

“He bought in early and got with the other guys. They’ve got a good connection going between our group and the quarterbacks. That showed up in the scrimmage in a big way in the run game and passing game.”

Bryson totaled 33 receptions and three touchdowns at Montana.

“I’m getting there. I’m just trying to get better every day,” he said of his adjustment to ISU. “They (ISU and Montana) are two similar programs with the same end goal. They are actually competing for a national championship every year. That’s our goal. We’re making steps toward it every day and getting better.”

Braydon recorded 36 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss and a forced fumble with the Grizzlies.

“Braydon’s got a really high football IQ,” said Hendricks. “There are things he needs coached on, but he’s very coachable. You can tell he’s been coached in the past. He’s able to take that and plug it in right away. He’s been a huge addition to our room.”

Braydon said the ISU defense is “a lot different” than Montana’s.

“We do similar stuff as far as technique, but schematically it’s different,” he said. “I feel like I’m picking it up just fine and doing well with it.”

Parents Dave and Kelly Deming have a much longer trip to see their sons play.

“They have some games circled already. They’re going to make as many as they can,” said Bryson. “When we go to North Dakota and South Dakota, those schools kind of split the difference and makes it easy for them.”

Braydon and Bryson, whose older brother Nate was javelin thrower at Montana, share a Normal apartment.

“We’re not fighting right now so it’s been good,” joked Braydon. “We’ve got a built in friend as a twin. That made this trip out here really easy. There are not really too many conflicts out here being away from home.”

Yet the Demings are certainly competitive with each other, especially in golf.

“Golf was our summer outside of football hobby. Two or three times a week we were golfing,” Braydon said. “If we’re talking score, he had one good round. Collectively, I’m the better golfer.”

Bryson, however, was having none of that.

“No. He’s such a liar,” Bryson interjected. “I was smacking him all summer long.”

It’s safe to Spack isn’t concerned which Deming is better on the links as long as they save their smacking for Redbird opponents.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

