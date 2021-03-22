Watch now: Brock Spack, Illinois State football players discuss decision to end spring season

Spack said he expressed his concerns about his team’s plight to South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier last week and called him Sunday to confirm the Redbirds would not be playing Saturday in Brookings, S.D.

Stiegelmeier told Matt Zimmer of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper he has no hard feeling about the late cancellation.

“I talked to Coach Spack last week and he was concerned,” Stiegelmeier said. “He called me way before they announced it and said 'stop preparing for us because we’re not going to be able to play.' I really appreciated that. Disappointed, obviously, but we’ve probably been blessed to get the ones in we’ve got so far and we’ll try to get the other two in and see what happens.”

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Monday the remaining four ISU games would be declared no contests with neither team receiving a win or a loss.

A statement said the league “was supportive of Illinois State’s difficult decision to opt out of the remainder of its spring schedule.”

Indiana State declared before the spring season began it would not play over concerns of playing two seasons in one calendar year. Montana, Montana State and several other FCS programs also are not playing this spring.