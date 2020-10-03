 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bryce Jefferson, other young quarterbacks step to forefront for Illinois State football
Watch now: Bryce Jefferson, other young quarterbacks step to forefront for Illinois State football

NORMAL – Senior quarterback Brady Davis and the Illinois State football team were supposed to be in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday.

But with the rematch of last season’s FCS quarterfinal playoff game matching ISU and North Dakota State postponed until March 13 because of the pandemic, Davis was granted permission to miss the Redbirds’ practice at Hancock Stadium to attend a family wedding.

That left the signal-calling to ISU’s younger quarterbacks, and Coach Brock Spack was pleased with the efforts of Bryce Jefferson, Jack Baltz, Britton Morris and Jackson Waring in ISU’s first full contact action since last December.

“We have some quarterbacks who can play,” Spack said. “I’m excited about that.”

Jefferson, who took over at quarterback late in the 2019 regular season when Davis suffered a knee injury and helped the Redbirds to two playoff victories, showed off his scrambling ability Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore also completed a long touchdown pass to Austin Nagel and found Kacper Rutkiewicz down the sideline with a nice touch pass while on the run.

“It came down to being more mentally prepared, knowing the plays and formations,” Jefferson said of his offseason focus. ”I’m seeing coverages and being able to relay the information to get us in the right play.

"My confidence has boosted up a ton. I feel really comfortable with the offense. I’ll be able to step in and play whenever my name is called.”

Spack has noticed improvement in Jefferson.

“Bryce is doing very well. I’m very impressed with him,” said the ISU coach. “That playoff experience was really big for him. He’s throwing the ball very well, and he’s got command of the offense. There is a lot to like about Bryce.”

As the first team quarterback Saturday, Jefferson wore a black, no-contact jersey while the other quarterbacks were live.

“I wanted to be live, to have that real game experience and make plays on my feet,” Jefferson said. “That’s what I’m really good at.”

Waring and Morris showed the toughness to pick up yardage after contact on scrambles, while Baltz connected on a long pass over the middle to Eric Rogers.

“As a quarterback (meeting) room, we’ve got really good juice and energy all around,” said Jefferson.

Wide receiver Andrew Edgar sat out Saturday’s practice to further rest an offseason injury.

Tailback Cole Mueller was helped to the locker room after suffering a lower leg injury, the extent of which is not yet known.

ISU is having its usual spring practice session it missed in April this fall. The Redbirds open an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference-only schedule on Feb. 20 at Northern Iowa.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

