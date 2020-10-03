Watch now: Bryce Jefferson, other young quarterbacks step to forefront for Illinois State football

The redshirt sophomore also completed a long touchdown pass to Austin Nagel and found Kacper Rutkiewicz down the sideline with a nice touch pass while on the run.

“It came down to being more mentally prepared, knowing the plays and formations,” Jefferson said of his offseason focus. ”I’m seeing coverages and being able to relay the information to get us in the right play.

"My confidence has boosted up a ton. I feel really comfortable with the offense. I’ll be able to step in and play whenever my name is called.”

Spack has noticed improvement in Jefferson.

“Bryce is doing very well. I’m very impressed with him,” said the ISU coach. “That playoff experience was really big for him. He’s throwing the ball very well, and he’s got command of the offense. There is a lot to like about Bryce.”

As the first team quarterback Saturday, Jefferson wore a black, no-contact jersey while the other quarterbacks were live.

“I wanted to be live, to have that real game experience and make plays on my feet,” Jefferson said. “That’s what I’m really good at.”