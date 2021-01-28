Watch now: Bryce Jefferson thrust into starting role as Illinois State quarterback

NORMAL — Bryce Jefferson and Brady Davis are friends, so Jefferson was not caught off guard by Davis’ announcement two days before Christmas that the quarterback was ending his college football career.
Yet it took a talk with Illinois State head coach Brock Spack for the impact of Davis’ decision to fully soak in for Jefferson.
“We sat down and he talked about me stepping up,” Jefferson said. “That’s when it all kind of set in and got real. It’s my team and it’s time to take hold of everything.”
Jefferson had been progressing nicely in fall practices and was next in line to become the Redbird quarterback. When Davis bowed out, the timeline accelerated.
“It was just excitement. I didn’t have a lot of nervousness,” said Jefferson. “I’ve been training and working for this the last three years and had a really good offseason.”
Spack believes Jefferson, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore, is ready to become a starter in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Redbirds open their delayed season on Feb. 20 at Missouri State.
“I think he’s much improved over even last fall, and last fall he was much improved over the 2019 season,” Spack said. “He’s done a great job with his physical fitness and training. He’s a whole different guy than when he came in. He’s leaned out and gotten much stronger and a step faster. He’s always been a good athlete. But he’s got another gear now."
With the NCAA’s transfer portal overflowing, Spack has not sought out a new quarterback.
“I don’t see a need right now,” said the ISU coach.
#FallCamp2020 is ☑️— Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) October 24, 2020
Check out all the action from today's final scrimmage thanks to @Redbird_Pro and presented by COUNTRY Financial‼️ pic.twitter.com/orzGpPxyo3
After Davis suffered a knee injury late in the 2019 season, Jefferson started all three ISU playoff games. The Redbirds defeated Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas before falling to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State in the quarterfinals.
“Since those playoff games and all this offseason, my confidence has risen through the roof,” Jefferson said. “Every repetition makes you a better player. Playing with those guys in practice, I’ve gotten in a groove, gotten more comfortable and taken my game to another level.”
Even after two playoff victories, legitimate questions remained. With ISU relying heavily on All-American tailback James Robinson, Jefferson attempted just 26 passes over three postseason contests, completing 13 for 116 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Jefferson also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the postseason, displaying an ability to make plays with his feet. The Indianapolis native will be asked to move the Redbirds down the field with his arm as well this spring.
“Throwing the ball, he’s been very good and very accurate,” said Spack. “He’s gaining a lot of confidence, and he has the confidence of his teammates. Of course, he has to go out and do it on game days. But so far, so good. He’s doing well.”
“My passing has gone through the roof, and it’s not just me getting better confidence,” said Jefferson. “I’m getting the chemistry (with receivers) down. If you don’t have chemistry, it can look real sloppy. A defense has to plan for a quarterback who can run and pass. It makes defenses work a lot harder. It’s a big time resource we have if plays don’t go as planned.”
First-year ISU quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini has been impressed with Jefferson’s poise.
“The first thing a young quarterback does is take his eyes off downfield and look for defenders in his lap,” Belluomini said. “Bryce doesn’t do that. He always keeps his eyes downfield. He will hold on to the ball a half-second longer and find a receiver wide open. He knows his legs are there when he wants them.”
Jefferson has meshed well with Belluomini.
“It’s been fantastic him coming in being a young guy. We can relate a little bit more,” said Jefferson. “He knows what we go through. He’s really let us loose, let us be athletes and use our legs and just be guys.”
Jefferson also gets high marks for commanding the Redbird huddle.
“He stepped right in without making a big deal about it. He’s very vocal. He will make comments to coach the young guys up,” said Belluomini. “The players love him on offense. You can tell the offensive line is in a good mode. The running backs, receivers, everybody trusts him.”
“He’s doing a great job. He’s controlling the team like he’s the man. It’s his team now,” said right tackle Cole Anderson. “You can tell he’s more confident calling plays and checking plays. He’s making big steps.”
Jefferson’s offseason goal was to progress enough to make himself more comfortable with the reins of the Redbird offense in his hands.
“In the playoffs, I got put in there and it was a fast pace for me,” he said. “Now I’ve slowed my mind down, and I see things a lot better.”
Makes sense. That view is now from the top of the ISU quarterback depth chart.
