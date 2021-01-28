Watch now: Bryce Jefferson thrust into starting role as Illinois State quarterback

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the postseason, displaying an ability to make plays with his feet. The Indianapolis native will be asked to move the Redbirds down the field with his arm as well this spring.

“Throwing the ball, he’s been very good and very accurate,” said Spack. “He’s gaining a lot of confidence, and he has the confidence of his teammates. Of course, he has to go out and do it on game days. But so far, so good. He’s doing well.”

“My passing has gone through the roof, and it’s not just me getting better confidence,” said Jefferson. “I’m getting the chemistry (with receivers) down. If you don’t have chemistry, it can look real sloppy. A defense has to plan for a quarterback who can run and pass. It makes defenses work a lot harder. It’s a big time resource we have if plays don’t go as planned.”

First-year ISU quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini has been impressed with Jefferson’s poise.

“The first thing a young quarterback does is take his eyes off downfield and look for defenders in his lap,” Belluomini said. “Bryce doesn’t do that. He always keeps his eyes downfield. He will hold on to the ball a half-second longer and find a receiver wide open. He knows his legs are there when he wants them.”