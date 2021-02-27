Watch now: Camp makes college debut in hometown a successful one

NORMAL – John Ridgeway got the interception. But Carson Camp got the victory.
The friendly Intercity high school rivals met as college football players for the first time Saturday at Hancock Stadium. With Camp’s South Dakota defensive teammates ringing up seven turnovers, the Coyotes topped Ridgeway and Illinois State, 27-20.
“We’re good friends,” said Camp, the former Normal West quarterback said of Ridgeway, a Bloomington graduate. “We joked around when we worked out together in quarantine (last summer), and there was some smack talk before the game.”
A true freshman, Camp beat out two older quarterbacks for the South Dakota starting job and completed 20 of 35 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the win over ISU.
His one interception? Ridgeway deflected a pass into the air at the line of scrimmage and secured the ball before it landed for the turnover.
@ridgeway_79 lets go! Beautiful and alert play. @RedbirdFB pic.twitter.com/nHT2Wtq2pR— Shawn Wright (@WrightStudio) February 27, 2021
“I would have never picked Ridgeway,” Camp said. “Looking back at it, it’s very funny that came about. He played his butt off. I’ll take a win over a bunch of interceptions, no doubt.”
“I was thinking I need to hold on tight,” said Ridgeway, who returned the pick 6 yards. “Them boys were going after the ball. I would hate to get the ball stripped of me. I had to get at least a couple yards, but I was gassed. I’m glad I got it. It’s a nice thing to add to the resume, for sure.”
Ridgeway got to know Camp better during summer workouts in Bloomington-Normal.
“We became friends doing that. He’s a really good player and competitor,” Ridgeway said. “I hope he has a great career at South Dakota. He was really active. Keeping QB containment was hard. He’s a quick dude. He can break you off or run around you.”
Camp was sacked four times but rushed for 44 positive yards on five scrambles, including a game-tying 15-yard touchdown run late in the first half. He was welcomed to college football on his fourth play with a crunching hit from ISU linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh blitzing off the edge.
Camp escapes the pocket and rifles it over to Carter Bell for another Coyotes TOUCHDOWN!— South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) February 27, 2021
The Coyotes have now capitalized on FOUR CONSECUTIVE turnovers in today's game.
South Dakota 24, Illinois St. 17 | 10:01 | 3Q#WeAreSouthDakota x #GoYotes🐾 pic.twitter.com/GXRe612pg6
“Once I got the first hit, it woke me up a little bit,” he said. “I thought ‘now we go.’ I settled in after the first quarter and we got things rolling.”
The Coyotes’ quarterbacks were told earlier in the week by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke that Camp had won the starting job.
“We met about it and he said ‘we feel like you’re the guy for this football team right now. You’re competing your butt off, and you operate this offense at a high level for a true freshman.’ It was very exciting when I got the news,” said Camp.
Camp wished the Hancock Stadium stands had been full instead of a socially distanced crowd of 1,853.
“It’s very rare for a true freshman to have his first career start back in his hometown. It was a cool experience,” he said. “I was a little jittery, but I was soaking it all in. I was geeked about it. I wouldn’t take any moment back. It was a very good game by our defense, and we tried our best to take advantage of it.”
February heat: Spack felt the unseasonably warm weather actually hurt his defense late in the first half when the ISU offense committed three turnovers in a span of just seven second-quarter snaps.
With little time to rest, the ISU defense couldn’t prevent Camp from his touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half.
“It was a very strange game. It felt like the middle of summer and it was only 50 degrees,” said Spack. “We got stuck on blocks there at the end of the half and ran out of gas. It’s a team game. You have to play good, complementary football. You can’t put your defense in bad field position three or four times in a row. That wears them out.”
Spack felt the Redbirds had the South Dakota defense in a similar predicament in the final minute by driving to the Coyotes’ 17 in pursuit of a game-tying touchdown.
“Their defense was gassed at the end, but they rose up and made a play,” Spack said.
Reid makes impact: Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid made his presence felt with seven tackles in his first game as a Redbird linebacker. Reid also had a sack and broke up a pass.
Kenton Wilhoit and Ridgeway also had seven tackles to lead ISU. Other sacks were recorded by Vandenburgh, Michael Gomez, Brandon Simon and Jude Okolo.
Brown rushes for 86: Redshirt freshman Pha’leak Brown rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries in his first Redbird start.
“Pha’leak got going a little bit. I thought he was a little jittery early,” said Spack. “He did some nice things in the run game. He’s a young player. He still has to learn how all this works. I thought he played pretty well most of the game.”
