Watch now: Camp makes college debut in hometown a successful one

“I was thinking I need to hold on tight,” said Ridgeway, who returned the pick 6 yards. “Them boys were going after the ball. I would hate to get the ball stripped of me. I had to get at least a couple yards, but I was gassed. I’m glad I got it. It’s a nice thing to add to the resume, for sure.”

Ridgeway got to know Camp better during summer workouts in Bloomington-Normal.

“We became friends doing that. He’s a really good player and competitor,” Ridgeway said. “I hope he has a great career at South Dakota. He was really active. Keeping QB containment was hard. He’s a quick dude. He can break you off or run around you.”

Camp was sacked four times but rushed for 44 positive yards on five scrambles, including a game-tying 15-yard touchdown run late in the first half. He was welcomed to college football on his fourth play with a crunching hit from ISU linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh blitzing off the edge.

“Once I got the first hit, it woke me up a little bit,” he said. “I thought ‘now we go.’ I settled in after the first quarter and we got things rolling.”

The Coyotes’ quarterbacks were told earlier in the week by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke that Camp had won the starting job.