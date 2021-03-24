Watch now: Charles Woods leaving Illinois State football program

NORMAL – The Illinois State football team’s most experienced and most accomplished defensive back has entered the transfer portal.
Charles Woods has confirmed he plans to leave the Redbirds to play at another school. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Illinois State defensive backs pic.twitter.com/6kcyIAO2jG— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 21, 2021
“I just think it was best for my interests and future I go play somewhere else,” Woods said. “It’s kind of because of some personal reasons and I want to be closer to home.”
The Dallas native had 20 tackles, two interceptions and five pass break ups in the recently concluded ISU season.
As a starting cornerback in 2019, Woods recorded 48 tackles, four interceptions and 13 pass break ups to help the Redbirds advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
Woods said he had decided to leave ISU before the remaining four Redbirds games in the spring season were canceled earlier this week because of injury and depth concerns.
“The decision was already made. I planned all along to leave after the spring season,” he said. “It’s still an option to come back if I don’t like the options in the portal, but I’m pretty set on leaving.”
Woods departs with “good memories of my teammates, coaches and people around the team. It’s time to move on in life and see where that takes me. Much love for the program, especially my teammates.”
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt