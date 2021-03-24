Watch now: Charles Woods leaving Illinois State football program

NORMAL – The Illinois State football team’s most experienced and most accomplished defensive back has entered the transfer portal.

Charles Woods has confirmed he plans to leave the Redbirds to play at another school. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I just think it was best for my interests and future I go play somewhere else,” Woods said. “It’s kind of because of some personal reasons and I want to be closer to home.”

The Dallas native had 20 tackles, two interceptions and five pass break ups in the recently concluded ISU season.

As a starting cornerback in 2019, Woods recorded 48 tackles, four interceptions and 13 pass break ups to help the Redbirds advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Woods said he had decided to leave ISU before the remaining four Redbirds games in the spring season were canceled earlier this week because of injury and depth concerns.

“The decision was already made. I planned all along to leave after the spring season,” he said. “It’s still an option to come back if I don’t like the options in the portal, but I’m pretty set on leaving.”