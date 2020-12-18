Watch now: Christian Uphoff ends Illinois State football career

An attempt to contact Uphoff for additional comment was unsuccessful.

ISU coach Brock Spack confirmed Uphoff is “not coming back. He made his decision to go pro. I tried to talk him out of it, but he wants to go train and play in the Senior Bowl.”

The Redbirds, whose fall season was canceled because of the pandemic, are set to open a spring schedule on Feb. 20. Uphoff has been invited to the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

Spack had previously stated ISU would file a waiver with the NCAA to allow Uphoff to play in the Senior Bowl and still be eligible for the Redbird spring games.

“I think the waiver would have gone through, but who knows,” Spack said. “They are pro athlete right now.”

After the ISU fall season had been canceled and with the possibility of turning pro apparent, Uphoff told his teammates in late October he would play for the Redbirds in the spring.

In early November, Uphoff received his Senior Bowl invitation.