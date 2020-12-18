Watch now: Christian Uphoff ends Illinois State football career

NORMAL — The twisting, turning saga of Christian Uphoff as an Illinois State football player arrived at its conclusion on Friday.
Uphoff, a senior safety who is considered a late round prospect for next year’s NFL Draft, announced his departure from the Redbird program on social media.
“Not having a season due to the pandemic was tough to deal with. Not having my senior season with my brothers will forever sting,” Uphoff said on Twitter, “but with the support of my teammates and family I will be pursuing my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.
"I can’t wait to play in the Senior Bowl against some of the best prospects in the NFL Draft. I will always be a Redbird.”
Uphoff ranked fourth on the Redbirds with 70 tackles last season. He also recorded 5½ tackles for loss, broke up seven passes and had two interceptions.
“I want to thank all the coaches, support staff, fans and my teammates,” Uphoff also stated in his tweet. “It’s been an honor to play at Illinois State University.”
An attempt to contact Uphoff for additional comment was unsuccessful.
ISU coach Brock Spack confirmed Uphoff is “not coming back. He made his decision to go pro. I tried to talk him out of it, but he wants to go train and play in the Senior Bowl.”
The Redbirds, whose fall season was canceled because of the pandemic, are set to open a spring schedule on Feb. 20. Uphoff has been invited to the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.
Spack had previously stated ISU would file a waiver with the NCAA to allow Uphoff to play in the Senior Bowl and still be eligible for the Redbird spring games.
“I think the waiver would have gone through, but who knows,” Spack said. “They are pro athlete right now.”
After the ISU fall season had been canceled and with the possibility of turning pro apparent, Uphoff told his teammates in late October he would play for the Redbirds in the spring.
In early November, Uphoff received his Senior Bowl invitation.
“Right now, the Senior Bowl is the only one (all-star game) being played,” said Spack.
According to Spack, Iverson Brown is the top candidate to fill Uphoff’s starting safety position. Clayton Isbell is the other first string safety.
In another development, former Bradley-Bourbonnais defensive back Pete Zuccollo will join the ISU roster for the spring semester as a walk-on. Zuccollo played his final prep season this fall with IMG Academy in Florida.
