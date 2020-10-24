Watch now: Christian Uphoff to stay with Illinois State football for spring season

NORMAL – Christian Uphoff was convinced Friday would be his last practice as an Illinois State football player.

The senior safety and NFL prospect was convinced, however, until he woke up Thursday morning.

“I was planning on leaving practice Friday and start training for the NFL. I was dead set on it,” Uphoff said Saturday. “But I woke up Thursday morning and knew what I needed to do.”

Uphoff told his teammates of that decision after Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium, and was mobbed by happy Redbirds when he informed them he was staying.

“I told them I’ve got to go with my heart. I said I’m not ----ing leaving, and that’s that,” said Uphoff. “I had been contemplating for awhile. But something came over me when I woke up Thursday, and I knew what the best decision was for me.”

Uphoff is considered a late round prospect for the NFL Draft on April 29 to May 1. ISU’s postponing its fall schedule until spring because of the pandemic complicated matters for Uphoff, a preseason All-American.