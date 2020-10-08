Watch now: Cole Mueller out with injury, Franky West moving up depth chart for Illinois State football

“I really like Franky West. I’ve been very impressed with him,” said Spack. “He’s a good athlete and even better kid. He’s going to play here and play a lot.”

West’s father, Frank, played at ISU from 1990-94.

ISU defensive backs coach Cody Deti said West is “pushing everybody. He’s been a terrific addition. He’s going to play at ISU someday and not just as a back up.”

Other walk-on defenders who have impressed Spack include safety Dillon Gearhart and lineman Michael Gomez.

Making plans

ISU will hold closed scrimmages Saturday and Oct. 17 before wrapping up its fall practice session on Oct. 24. The general public is still not permitted to attend Redbird workouts because of the pandemic.

ISU will then take November and December off before reconvening in January to begin preparations for the season opener.

The NCAA is allowing football programs who had their season delayed a two-week ramp up period that will start for ISU either Jan. 8 or 10. The official beginning of practice will be Jan. 22.