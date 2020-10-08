Watch now: Cole Mueller out with injury, Franky West moving up depth chart for Illinois State football

NORMAL — One of Illinois State’s potential replacements for All-American tailback James Robinson will miss the remainder of the Redbirds’ fall practices.
Redshirt freshman Cole Mueller suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon and will be sidelined for several months.
“He will have to have surgery,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He should be back by March. I think he’s a fast healer. He says he is. It’s usually six months but it could be less.”
The Redbirds open their delayed season on Feb. 20 at Northern Iowa.
Mueller is part of a trio of highly regarded tailbacks from the 2019 recruiting class along with Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White.
Senior Jeff Proctor is ISU’s most experienced tailback with sophomore Kevin Brown and true freshman Rashad Lampkin also in the mix.
Also on crutches for the Redbirds is walk-on receiver Jarel Miller with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot.
West moving up
Franky West, a walk-on from Normal Community High School, has elevated himself to second team at cornerback. West is a redshirt freshman.
“I really like Franky West. I’ve been very impressed with him,” said Spack. “He’s a good athlete and even better kid. He’s going to play here and play a lot.”
West’s father, Frank, played at ISU from 1990-94.
ISU defensive backs coach Cody Deti said West is “pushing everybody. He’s been a terrific addition. He’s going to play at ISU someday and not just as a back up.”
Other walk-on defenders who have impressed Spack include safety Dillon Gearhart and lineman Michael Gomez.
Making plans
ISU will hold closed scrimmages Saturday and Oct. 17 before wrapping up its fall practice session on Oct. 24. The general public is still not permitted to attend Redbird workouts because of the pandemic.
ISU will then take November and December off before reconvening in January to begin preparations for the season opener.
The NCAA is allowing football programs who had their season delayed a two-week ramp up period that will start for ISU either Jan. 8 or 10. The official beginning of practice will be Jan. 22.
ISU is planning to practice outdoors despite possibly frigid conditions, but also is exploring indoor options.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
